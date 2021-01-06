“I’ve always been serious”: without appearing on the air, Daniel Bisogno denied the versions of an alleged COVID-19 infection

- Advertisement -

This beginning of the year started with a new controversy for Daniel Bisogno, because during his “exile” from Windowing, the driver has given few clues about his current employment situation. And it is that the presenter of the program commanded by Pati Chapoy has not appeared in the picture for more than two weeks, and although the reasons have not been officially revealed and even his broadcast partners have not mentioned anything about the issue, it is rumored that he was reprimanded by the television.

The cessation of their activities together with the Windowing it was due to the recent offensive outbursts that Bisogno had against journalist Javier Ceriani, who conducts the program YouTube Gossip No Like! from where the Argentine journalist has reproached the presenter of TV Azteca for having called him “evil witch” and other strong names.

According to versions, Daniel is “punished” by the television station chaired by the also controversial Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who, according to what they point out, could not have reconciled the issue with Chapoy and Bisogno and chose to “give the presenter a vacation.” Meanwhile, fans of the participant of the work The Comic Quarantine They continue to claim their return to the show, amid rumors.

And it is that in past days it was announced that close relatives of the presenter tested positive for coronavirus, so it was speculated that he could also have suffered the onslaught of a suspected infection.

It was his brother, the reporter Alex Bisogno who denounced a company in recent days through his social networks, revealing that he was infected with the disease caused by the new virus. Alex complained bitterly about a travel agency that said, they wanted to force him to take a flight at full red light declared in Mexico City before the incessant increase in positive cases and hospitalizations.

“Do not buy flights again with the thieves of @BestDay_Travel they want to force their customers to travel even with a red traffic light,” wrote the reporter and delved into the subject revealing his health:

“But the last straw? I tested positive for Covid and they want me to still travel between sarcastic comments and mockery from their employees. They are disgusting! They are inhuman! ” Who else has been the victim of @BestDay_Travel’s scourges? They want to force their clients to travel still at a red light and with a positive Covid result! Attention @profeco ”, wrote Alex.

In addition to the contagion of Alex Bisgno, the journalist Juan José Origel revealed that the parents of both characters had also tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, However, it is the mother of the Bisogno whose illness has become so complicated that she had to be hospitalized in the past days.

“I tell you the sadness it brings, especially since his parents have COVID and the mother is in the hospital,” Origel revealed on his television program. Faced with these contagions so close and after the favorable evolution of his mother, Daniel Bisogno began to be related to the condition and according to versions, the commentator of shows would be in serious health, which is why it has not reappeared on the air in the program of TV Azteca.

In the face of speculation and questions from his audience, Bisogno spoke about the issue and denied the rumor in his own way. This is how he wrote it in his account Twitter to the question: “Sorry for the inconvenience, they sent me news that you are in serious condition, could you inform me how you are? “

Hahahahahahahahaha I’ve always been serious but only mentally my king! Fortunately so far so good. A hug.

In this way he replied to a person named Aide Hernández, whom the commentator apparently mistook for a man. At the moment Bisogno has not revealed the reason for his absence in the forum of the program where he has participated for more than 20 years.

