Latest news

‘I’ve started to fall in love with the Irish language a bit again’ – Ryan Tubridy

By Brian Adam
0
0
'I've started to fall in love with the Irish language a bit again' - Ryan Tubridy
'i've Started To Fall In Love With The Irish Language

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

TG4 is largely responsible for broadcaster Ryan Tubridy ‘s desire to learn Irish, he says

'I've started to fall in love with the Irish language a bit again' - Ryan Tubridy

Renowned broadcaster Ryan Tubridy has said that he wants to bring the Irish language back into his life.

The broadcaster said that while announcing on its radio program this morning that it would RTÉ Home School Hub coming back to the screen.

It was when a text was sent to him to say that Cúla4 ar Scoil would also start again on TG4. Tubridy mentioned her own interest in the language.

“I love TG4. I would like to bring the Irish language back into my life in some way, and I would say that it is something that I would take for granted when we have done this.

“If I could learn it in an easy way. I want an easy way. Learn it in a way that is easy and friendly.

“I do not want to worry about the conditional method. All I really want to start with is ‘I went to the store’ and we’ll see you there.

“I’ve started to fall in love with the Irish language a bit again and all thanks to TG4. It is caused by TG4 and other things. But TG4 is certainly involved.

“It simply came to our notice then. I don’t want to regret it. Maybe it’s just the small scale of the Covid. ”

Of course, the broadcaster’s grandparents were teachers at Scoil Mhic Dara in An Cheathrú Rua in Conamara and his grandfather Seán Tubridy was a TD in Connemara and was involved in founding the organization Muintir na Gaeltachta with Máirtín Ó Cadhain.

Ryan Tubridy has already spoken of the “heart lift” associated with his visits to Connemara.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

The highest rate of coronavirus spread in the state in a Gaeltacht electoral area

Brian Adam - 0
Constituencies in Donegal and Mayo are among the worst hit by the Covid-19 in the last few weeks and the number of cases in...
Read more
Latest news

A well-known loyalist claiming that the BBC is teasing him about the Irish language

Brian Adam - 0
A new language policy on street signs was widely welcomed in Belfast but blogger Jamie Bryson was unhappy with the report published online by...
Read more
Latest news

Maximum number of daily reported cases, three cases of a new type of virus confirmed

Brian Adam - 0
Two dozen more people were killed today as a result of the virus, north and south ...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©