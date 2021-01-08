‘I’ve started to fall in love with the Irish language a bit again’ – Ryan Tubridy

- Advertisement -

TG4 is largely responsible for broadcaster Ryan Tubridy ‘s desire to learn Irish, he says

Renowned broadcaster Ryan Tubridy has said that he wants to bring the Irish language back into his life.

The broadcaster said that while announcing on its radio program this morning that it would RTÉ Home School Hub coming back to the screen.

It was when a text was sent to him to say that Cúla4 ar Scoil would also start again on TG4. Tubridy mentioned her own interest in the language.

“I love TG4. I would like to bring the Irish language back into my life in some way, and I would say that it is something that I would take for granted when we have done this.

“If I could learn it in an easy way. I want an easy way. Learn it in a way that is easy and friendly.

“I do not want to worry about the conditional method. All I really want to start with is ‘I went to the store’ and we’ll see you there.

“I’ve started to fall in love with the Irish language a bit again and all thanks to TG4. It is caused by TG4 and other things. But TG4 is certainly involved.

“It simply came to our notice then. I don’t want to regret it. Maybe it’s just the small scale of the Covid. ”

Of course, the broadcaster’s grandparents were teachers at Scoil Mhic Dara in An Cheathrú Rua in Conamara and his grandfather Seán Tubridy was a TD in Connemara and was involved in founding the organization Muintir na Gaeltachta with Máirtín Ó Cadhain.

Ryan Tubridy has already spoken of the “heart lift” associated with his visits to Connemara.