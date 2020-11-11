Tech NewsHow to?Social NetworksWhatsApp

iWhatsApp allows you to configure automatic responses for WhatsApp

By Brian Adam



The new function of jailbreak by name iWhatsApp, developed by MeblackHat, allows you to configure automatic responses for WhatsApp.

iWhatsApp allows you to configure automatic responses for WhatsApp

The new setting of iWhatsApp, it works the same as the original setting; however, as the name implies, it is intended for the application of WhatsApp. With it, users can set automatic replies for when you are busy and don’t have time to reply on time.

Once installed, the tweak added a preferences panel dedicated to the application where users can configure the following options:

  • Enable or disable iWhatsApp on demand
  • Globally enable the setting for all contacts in the WhatsApp Messenger app
  • Enable or disable global automatic responses
  • Set the automatic reply that everyone will receive when they send you messages
  • Set a custom delay (in seconds) after which the response will be sent
  • Enable or disable word matching
  • Choose a word that the tweak will search for before sending an automatic reply
  • Configure the automatic reply that everyone who uses the mentioned word will receive
  • Set a custom delay (in seconds) after which the word match response will be sent
  • Individually customize the setting for each contact you have in the WhatsApp Messenger application
  • Configure the above mentioned settings per contact
  • Blacklist certain contacts from being included in iWhatsApp’s automatic replies
  • Configure trigger actions to enable or disable automatic responses on demand

Settings iWhatsApp they can be activated or deactivated on demand with a switch built into the Control Center or with the Activator. Best of all, it lets you choose between a global or contact response, as this can separate the more informal responses for friends from the more formal responses to family or work matters.

It’s a great way to make sure your contacts don’t feel left out when you can’t reply.

