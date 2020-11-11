iWhatsApp allows you to configure automatic responses for WhatsApp

The new function of jailbreak by name iWhatsApp, developed by MeblackHat, allows you to configure automatic responses for WhatsApp.

The new setting of iWhatsApp, it works the same as the original setting; however, as the name implies, it is intended for the application of WhatsApp. With it, users can set automatic replies for when you are busy and don’t have time to reply on time.

Once installed, the tweak added a preferences panel dedicated to the application where users can configure the following options:

Enable or disable iWhatsApp on demand

Globally enable the setting for all contacts in the WhatsApp Messenger app

Enable or disable global automatic responses

Set the automatic reply that everyone will receive when they send you messages

Set a custom delay (in seconds) after which the response will be sent

Enable or disable word matching

Choose a word that the tweak will search for before sending an automatic reply

Configure the automatic reply that everyone who uses the mentioned word will receive

Set a custom delay (in seconds) after which the word match response will be sent

Individually customize the setting for each contact you have in the WhatsApp Messenger application

Configure the above mentioned settings per contact

Blacklist certain contacts from being included in iWhatsApp’s automatic replies

Configure trigger actions to enable or disable automatic responses on demand

Settings iWhatsApp they can be activated or deactivated on demand with a switch built into the Control Center or with the Activator. Best of all, it lets you choose between a global or contact response, as this can separate the more informal responses for friends from the more formal responses to family or work matters.

It’s a great way to make sure your contacts don’t feel left out when you can’t reply.