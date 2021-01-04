Entertainment

Izabel Goulart in Saint Barth, Dua Lipa in Mexico and Alessandra Ambrosio in Brazil: celebrities in one click

By Brian Adam
Romantic vacation. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson traveled to Aspen, Colorado, to rest a few days and also go skiing. They tried to keep a low profile while walking down one of the tracks. However, they were recognized, despite the fact that the suits and coat accessories on their faces helped them cover their faces.
Holidays with friends and boyfriend. Dua Lipa chose the beaches of Tulum, in Mexico, as a destination to rest for a few days. The singer traveled with a group of friends and her partner, Anwar Hadid. There, they rented a yacht and enjoyed the high temperatures to cool off in the sea.
Family vacation. Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy, chose the paradisiacal beaches of Saint Barth to rest for a few days after the difficult year they went through the coronavirus pandemic. The couple rented a yacht and the musician cooled off in the sea Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went shopping at an exclusive clothing store while in Aspen, Colorado. They traveled there to receive the arrival of 2021 and will stay a few days of vacation to take advantage and ski
Lucy Hale at the New York airport, after hosting the popular New Year's Eve pre-Christmas event in Times Square. The 33-year-old actress traveled with two suitcases and a comfortable look for the plane: blue jogging outfit, brown cap and black leather sneakers Katie Holmes shared an afternoon of shopping with her daughter Suri - a result of her previous relationship with Tom Cruise. The actress and the teenager walked through the streets of the Soho neighborhood of New York Fashionista family. Jessica Alba went shopping with her daughters, Honor and Haven, through the streets of Los Angeles. The actress and her daughters - fruit of her relationship with Cash Garner Warren - visited a store and set trends with their looks Happy Birthday. Kate Bosworth and her husband, Michael Polish, came to a friend's house in Beverly Hills to celebrate the actress's birthday. They smiled when they spotted the photographers and loaded beer cans and champagne bottles to toast the intimate event. It set a trend. Izabel Goulart dazzled with her look to celebrate the arrival of the New Year on a yacht in Saint Barth. The model spent the night of December 31 with friends on the paradisiacal sea, a destination that many Hollywood figures choose to rest on these dates (Photos: The Grosby Group)

