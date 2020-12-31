Entertainment

Izabel Goulart’s vacation, Jennifer Lopez’s look in New York, Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel’s walk in Malaga: celebrities in a click

By Brian Adam
Jennifer Lopez wore an off-white look as she headed to rehearsals for the New Years concert in New York. The singer wore jogging pants with details in black and lilac, a lamb jacket, a leather scarf, a mask and leather sneakers
After confirming their romance, Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley enjoy their relationship and stopped hiding. Like other city dwellers, they went to see the Christmas Star in Pasadena, California
Ashley Tisdale went for a walk for a shopping trip in Agoura Hills, California, and she did it with her pets. The actress and singer - popularly known for her role in "High School Musical" - is pregnant with her husband, Christopher French, expecting her first child. Romantic walk. Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel walked hand in hand through the streets of Malaga, Spain. They have been in a relationship since 2014 and she has always tried to keep a low profile away from the media because of the actor's work
Brazilian model Izabel Goulart chose Saint Barth as a destination to rest for a few days and enjoy the Caribbean Sea. There, she was seen on a yacht with friends and without the company of her fiancé Kevin Trapp Sebastián Yatra went on vacation to Tulum, Mexico, with a friend. There, they both enjoyed the high temperatures and cooled off in the Caribbean Sea. New look. Kaia Gerber sported extensions in her hair. She was seen walking with a friend in Malibu, California. They shared a walk in which his friend also took the opportunity to take his dog: he was surprised to be barefoot and with his pet in his arms Harrison Ford moved the decorations he used to celebrate Christmas with his loved ones. The actor was seen walking the streets of the neighborhood in which he lives in Brentwood, California Emily Ratajkowski went for a walk with a friend and they took the opportunity to walk the dog through the streets of Los Angeles, California. Both were warm, protected from the cold temperatures, and also wore their masks (Photos: The Grosby Group)

