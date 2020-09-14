‘Jack Chambers has a particular interest in the Irish language’ – the Taoiseach has defended the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht

Speaking on the program An tSeachtain with Máirín Ní Ghadhra at the weekend, the Taoiseach spoke about the government’s plan for the crown virus and also strongly defended the appointment of the minister of state for the Gaeltacht.

The Taoiseach has said that Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers has a “particular interest” in the “Irish language and the Gaeltacht”.

Chambers’ appointment in July was controversial as he had not previously shown any interest in the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in the Dáil and because he had admitted that he needed an “intensive course” in Irish to re-engage with the language.

Chambers made his first official visit to the Gaeltacht last week since his appointment two months ago when he met in. With the Language Commissioner, Rónán Ó Domhnaill, and the Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh.

Speaking of the program The Week with Máirín Ní Ghadhra at the weekend, the Taoiseach strongly defended Chambers’ appointment.

“I have no doubt that he is keen to improve and strengthen his Irish. Most importantly, he is a very smart person, someone who works diligently, Sundays and weekdays. I have no fear about Jack as a talented man and a talented minister who will be able to tackle the problems in the Gaeltacht and, linguistically, to make progress in the years to come.

“I have no doubt about that, he is a very talented, young, active and [é] I am happy to address all the issues relating to the Gaeltacht and the Irish language. ”

The Taoiseach said in the same interview that he and his Government would have no hesitation in introducing additional Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin if necessary to tackle the spread of the disease.

The Department of Health last night announced 255 new cases of the crown virus and 156 of these or 61% involved Dublin.

22 of the new cases involved Waterford and 13 in Donegal.

There were also cases in Cork, Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Meath.

To date, 34% of new cases have been confirmed by outbreaks or close contact with someone who has already been diagnosed with the disease. 69 cases were confirmed to have been caused by community outbreaks.

68% of those beaten were under 45 years of age.

87 new cases of the virus were announced by the Northern Department of Health yesterday.

2,352 infected people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,784 people south of the border and 568 north of it.

39,299 cases of the disease have been confirmed by the health authorities in Ireland, 30,985 cases in the south and 8,314 cases in the north.

With the Government announcing a new nine-month plan for the virus tomorrow, the Taoiseach said the Government would have “no fear” of “doing something just for Dublin”.

He said the plan would be “flexible” and would look at the situation “from county to county”.

He said everyone had a duty to comply with the restrictions, but that the mental health of the public must also be taken into account in the new plan.