Tech News

Jack Ma reappears in public after almost 3 months, but the mystery remains

By Brian Adam
0
0
Jack Ma reappears in public after almost 3 months, but the mystery remains
Jack Ma Reappears In Public After Almost 3 Months, But

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Jack Ma reappears in public after almost 3 months, but the mystery remains

The Jack Ma mystery has finally been solved, or almost. More than three months after the last public appearance, the Alibaba’s founder and former CEO has reappeared in public during an event in favor of teachers in rural areas.

Jack Ma appeared through a video sent to the association. The news was given by a local newspaper, and immediately picked up by the Beijing press: “Jack Ma Yun, the English teacher turned entrepreneur, former CEO of Alibaba, appeared in a video for the first time after his group came under the lens of regulators“reads the news beaten by the news agency.

Many had worried about his unusual absence from the public, and speculations about his whereabouts have found ample space in international newspapers, especially after he was replaced in the final episode of a reality show where he had been a judge. Recently, also, the rumor had spread that the Chinese government would have censored the news about the disappearance of Ma, but almost everyone after yesterday calmed down and Alibaba shares also shot up on the stock exchange. E-commerce gained 10% and the video entered the Trend Topic on Weibo in China.

In the 50 second video But he’s wearing a dark blue pullover and has spoken from a room with gray walls, a large painting and flower arrangements. As Reuters reports, however, it is not known where he was.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

MediaTek Dimensity 1200: the new flagship 6 nanometer processor arrives with support for displays up to 168Hz

Brian Adam - 0
MediaTek unveils its flagship processor: the new Dimensity 1200. We are facing a chipset manufactured in 6 nanometers by TSMC. ...
Read more
Android

Filtered the specifications of the Realme X9 Pro and Race 9 Pro: 160Hz, 125W and a lot of power on board

Brian Adam - 0
It's really working me in two new devices for the high-end in 2021. Both are first-line proposals, very ambitious in hardware...
Read more
Tech News

Netflix exceeds 200 million subscribers: in the future Serie A and price increases?

Brian Adam - 0
Record growth for Netflix, which announced through a letter sent to investors that it had exceeded 200 million paying subscribers in 2020. In...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©