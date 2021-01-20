Jack Ma reappears in public after almost 3 months, but the mystery remains

- Advertisement -

The Jack Ma mystery has finally been solved, or almost. More than three months after the last public appearance, the Alibaba’s founder and former CEO has reappeared in public during an event in favor of teachers in rural areas.

Jack Ma appeared through a video sent to the association. The news was given by a local newspaper, and immediately picked up by the Beijing press: “Jack Ma Yun, the English teacher turned entrepreneur, former CEO of Alibaba, appeared in a video for the first time after his group came under the lens of regulators“reads the news beaten by the news agency.

Many had worried about his unusual absence from the public, and speculations about his whereabouts have found ample space in international newspapers, especially after he was replaced in the final episode of a reality show where he had been a judge. Recently, also, the rumor had spread that the Chinese government would have censored the news about the disappearance of Ma, but almost everyone after yesterday calmed down and Alibaba shares also shot up on the stock exchange. E-commerce gained 10% and the video entered the Trend Topic on Weibo in China.

In the 50 second video But he’s wearing a dark blue pullover and has spoken from a room with gray walls, a large painting and flower arrangements. As Reuters reports, however, it is not known where he was.