Jack Ma’s charisma as a tech mogul detracts from value

The cost of charisma has become too high. Chinese fintech giant Ant is looking for a way to get founder Jack Ma out of the company in an attempt to end pressure from Beijing and salvage what he can from a valuation that reached 300,000. millions of dollars. If outspoken leaders with outspoken personalities are a hindrance, investors should be more discerning in deciding who they back.

Ma’s status as the patron saint of Chinese business has always been a risk, especially when President Xi Jinping developed his own cult of personality and increased the party’s control over private enterprise. Although Ma largely disassociated himself from Alibaba, he never quite left, and he also maintained control of the ownership of Ant, an asset he spun off from Alibaba in 2011, not without controversy.

Alibaba’s dominance of retail is currently under threat, while Ant has suspended its public offering for the sale of shares due to a new regulatory investigation. And while official concerns about financial risks and monopoly behavior are justified, it is also clear that Ma’s words helped attract the attention of the authorities. The campaign to tighten the reins of his companies began immediately after a speech in which he attacked the supervisory bodies for impeding innovation.

The point man risk is endemic to all East Asian companies, which tend to overpower the founders. Some of Ant’s owners may prefer that Ma leave peacefully to save their investments. And in the next presentation, they may be looking for a calmer confidence. For example, Tencent’s technocratic Pony Ma Huateng built his messaging and gaming giant without channeling the worst trends of the Silicon Valley founders. Chinese startups will have to prepare for a Jack Ma magnetism discount.