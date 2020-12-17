Jailbreak for iOS 12.2 is a reality with Chimera 1.2.2

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Electra team has just released Chimera 1.2.2. After marathon and hard work, they have managed to find the solution to release a stable and reliable version of Jailbreak on iOS 12.2 for users, capable of breaking the strict controls that Apple includes in its software and not causing problems for the user.

Chimera, version 1.2.2 but not for all iPhones

They have been working very fast to fix the bugs caused in version 1.2.1, which was released yesterday during the day. But it is true that Chimera version 1.2.2 is not yet valid with A7-A8 and A12 (X) devices on iOS 12.1.3-12.2. They promise to solve it immediately, and I believe it seen the speed in evolving in the versions. Only 6 hours have taken to get it.

This new Chimera update not only includes support for the new exploit called Sock Puppet and created by @NedWilliamson, if not that it corrects certain errors that consisted in the use of voucher_swap in A12 (x) computers, thus expanding the devices on which the hacking program can be installed.

Chimera 1.2.2 is available on https://t.co/BK7adY517T This fixes an issue where 1.2.1 would fail to jailbreak A12 devices using voucher_swap – Electra Team (@electra_team) July 13, 2019

What is Chimera exactly? Are there alternatives?

Chimera is a program developed by the Electra team that manages to exploit the vulnerabilities of the iOS operating system and thus be able to “break” the restrictions that Apple imposes on devices that use this software. If you are a user of an iPhone Xs, Iphone Xr or an iPad, you can break those chains with the assurance that user files are not manipulated (or so they say).

Can that you opt for the Pwn20wnd team that has also released its version 3.3.0 beta 5 of the unc0ver program, however they have not yet managed to solve the existing problems in devices with A12 (x) and it does not seem likely that they will succeed in the short term.

I will still be looking into support for 4K devices with the Sock Puppet exploit but other devices should now be good to go. – cy: pwn20wnd (@ Pwn20wnd) July 12, 2019

So you already know. If you are a Jailbreak user, the best option right now is the Electra team with their Chimera 1.2.2. You can download this latest version from its official website and follow the tutorial that we already published in case you have doubts.