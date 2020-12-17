Tech NewsHow to?

Jailbreak for iOS 12.2 is a reality with Chimera 1.2.2

By Brian Adam
0
0
Jilbreak Ios 12.2.jpg
Jilbreak Ios 12.2.jpg

Must Read

How to?

Jailbreak for iOS 12.2 is a reality with Chimera 1.2.2

Brian Adam - 0
The Electra team has just released Chimera 1.2.2. After marathon and hard work, they have managed to find the solution to release a...
Read more
How to?

The Apple Card will not work with the Jailbreak, among other restrictions

Brian Adam - 0
A few months ago, from Apple they surprised us with the presentation of the Apple Card, their new credit card model with which they...
Read more
Tech News

Cosmos Video, a virtual space to work or have fun

Brian Adam - 0
We have talked a lot about the way video conferencing services have diversified this year. Not all of them are based...
Read more
Tech News

Whatch, a social network for movie lovers

Brian Adam - 0
Social networks always concentrate large communities of users who share common tastes. For example, on Facebook we can find groups, while...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Electra team has just released Chimera 1.2.2. After marathon and hard work, they have managed to find the solution to release a stable and reliable version of Jailbreak on iOS 12.2 for users, capable of breaking the strict controls that Apple includes in its software and not causing problems for the user.

Chimera, version 1.2.2 but not for all iPhones

They have been working very fast to fix the bugs caused in version 1.2.1, which was released yesterday during the day. But it is true that Chimera version 1.2.2 is not yet valid with A7-A8 and A12 (X) devices on iOS 12.1.3-12.2. They promise to solve it immediately, and I believe it seen the speed in evolving in the versions. Only 6 hours have taken to get it.

This new Chimera update not only includes support for the new exploit called Sock Puppet and created by @NedWilliamson, if not that it corrects certain errors that consisted in the use of voucher_swap in A12 (x) computers, thus expanding the devices on which the hacking program can be installed.

What is Chimera exactly? Are there alternatives?

Chimera is a program developed by the Electra team that manages to exploit the vulnerabilities of the iOS operating system and thus be able to “break” the restrictions that Apple imposes on devices that use this software. If you are a user of an iPhone Xs, Iphone Xr or an iPad, you can break those chains with the assurance that user files are not manipulated (or so they say).

Can that you opt for the Pwn20wnd team that has also released its version 3.3.0 beta 5 of the unc0ver program, however they have not yet managed to solve the existing problems in devices with A12 (x) and it does not seem likely that they will succeed in the short term.

So you already know. If you are a Jailbreak user, the best option right now is the Electra team with their Chimera 1.2.2. You can download this latest version from its official website and follow the tutorial that we already published in case you have doubts.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

How to?

The Apple Card will not work with the Jailbreak, among other restrictions

Brian Adam - 0
A few months ago, from Apple they surprised us with the presentation of the Apple Card, their new credit card model with which they...
Read more
Tech News

Cosmos Video, a virtual space to work or have fun

Brian Adam - 0
We have talked a lot about the way video conferencing services have diversified this year. Not all of them are based...
Read more
Tech News

Whatch, a social network for movie lovers

Brian Adam - 0
Social networks always concentrate large communities of users who share common tastes. For example, on Facebook we can find groups, while...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©