Jailbreak for iOS 12.2 ?, we tell you the latest news

Fanatic friends of the fabulous world of customization, the community has been very active in recent days, with endless rumors about the arrival of the Jailbreak for iOS 12.2, so today we tell you the latest news.

Avoid updating to iOS 12.3

After the public release of the Cupertino on iOS 12.3, the developer @ Pwn20wn, I soon communicate on the social network Twitter that, for those fans of customization who are interested in releasing iOS 12.2, it recommends saving your SSH files and avoiding updating to iOS 12.3 at all costs.

As we know, today, it is only possible to unlock Apple devices with iOS 12.1.2, using the tools of Jailbrek Unc0ver and Chimera, tools that offer a good experience to fans of customization and that unlocks devices from iOS 12.0 to iOS 12.1.2.

However, in recent days, there has been a stir in the community, due to rumors of a possible possibility of releasing devices with iOS 12.2, since apparently, @ Pwn20wn, I could have everything ready; although, he has only posted on Twitter:

iOS 12.3 was released. Save SSHs for iOS 12.2 and don’t upgrade if you are interested in a jailbreak.

Are you interested in the Jailbreak?

Personally, I could recommend to all those interested in the Jailbreak, who are fortunate to be on the iOS 12.2 version, save the blobs as soon as possible, before those from Cupertino decide to play cat and mouse. As well as refraining from updating to a higher version of iOS through Apple’s software update mechanism.

Since you can see a light on the road, which could be the arrival of the Jailbreak for iOS 12.2 in less than we expect.

Although, the only certain thing at this time is that the customization community continues in force, active and with some expectation, since it is still too early to know, if a Jailbreak for iOS 12.2, could also include the release of iOS 12.1 .3 and iOS 12.1.4, or if an exploit used was exposed in iOS 12.2, which would not allow it to be used in the following firmware versions.