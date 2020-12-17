Jailbreak iOS 12 with Chimera [Tutorial]

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Fanatic friends of the fabulous world of personalization, today we bring you a tutorial to unlock iOS 12, on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad Pro with Chimera Jailbreak which was recently released.

Chimera unlocks iOS 12.0 – 12.1.2 devices

The new Chimera Jailbreak, is now available, and allows to release the devices that have iOS 12.0 up to iOS 12.1.2, and the best thing is that it includes full support for all devices with A12X processor of the bitten apple, so If you have a device with iOS 12.0 – 12.1.2 and you are interested in performing the Jailbreak, don’t miss this tutorial.

Our recommendation is to make a backup of your device, before executing any unlocking process, to avoid any inconvenience along the way.

Tutorial to Jailbreak Chimera

1. Download the IPA file from Jailbreak Chimera.

2. Download Cydia Impactor for free by clicking here and install it on your PC or Mac.

3. Make sure your iOS 12 device is connected to your computer with the cable and open Cydia Impactor, so that the connected iOS device is automatically displayed in the Impactor user interface.

4. Drag the Chimera IPA file to the Cydia Impactor interface and then enter your Apple ID and a valid password when prompted. Cydia Impactor will download the Chimera app on the device, making sure it is signed with the provided Apple credentials.

5. Once the installation is complete, go to Settings> General> Profiles and Device Management. Locate the profile associated with this installation and then click Trust and then Trust again.

6. Launch the Chimera application with a simple tap on the application icon.

7. Click on the button in the center of the screen that says Jailbreak.