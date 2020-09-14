Jane Fraser's Citi will be a leader in ASG ... another thing will be the profits

Citigroup’s decision to choose Jane Fraser as its next CEO shows that it is emerging as the leader in the US banking industry on ESG – environmental, social and governance criteria. Granted, that’s a relatively low bar in all three categories. But the $ 109 billion lender stands out from the crowd. Building that advantage will be one of Fraser’s jobs, but so will be raising the lender’s lagging earnings.

When Fraser takes the reins from Mike Corbat next February, she will be the first woman to lead a US bank in the top 10 by assets. Corbat had already set a goal for women to make up 40% of managers by 2021.

His rivals are not standing still: Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak are candidates to succeed JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon. But Fraser’s rise is the most obvious sign of the improvement in gender equality, and when she enters the board of directors, nearly half of the directors will be women.

Citi was already a leader in governance, dividing the roles of president and CEO for more than a decade, a separation that will continue. JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley combine those positions under the same person. Furthermore, Citi has done a good job preparing for the CEO change. Fraser was named Corbat’s successor last year, a far cry from the 2012 boardroom coup that toppled her predecessor, Vikram Pandit. And the bank has also been making progress in fighting climate change. This week it was one of the firms that approved a report endorsed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that highlights the dangers of global warming for the US financial system.

In July it pledged, together with Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, to detail the risks of issues on its books. And it is the only bank in the United States that has signed on to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking.

Citi continues to be a major financier of the fossil fuel industry, for example. But Fraser also has to deal with Citi’s earnings problem, which have long lagged behind their peers.

The Corbat remodel, and US tax cuts, helped return on equity to exceed 10% last year. But that was below that of his rivals. And at 54%, the total return to shareholders was well below the 200% shown at Bank of America and JP Morgan. If Fraser makes the bank a leader in profitability as well as ASG, it would certainly hit.

>