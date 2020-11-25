Janet Yellen may be a bolder choice than she looks

In a way, Janet Yellen is a safe choice for US Treasury Secretary. As a former chair of the Federal Reserve, she has decades of experience in the nation’s financial system. However, its ability to evolve means it could be a surprisingly bold choice if circumstances call for it.

If President-elect Joe Biden appoints Yellen, as the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, he will likely go through the Senate confirmation process smoothly. While he was running the Federal Reserve, the US unemployment rate fell to around 2.5 percentage points, from more than 6.5% in early 2014. He also consistently defended the independence of the central bank. Even President Donald Trump, who replaced her with Jay Powell, wasn’t too harsh on her.

True, Yellen’s traditional approach to policymaking led to some missteps. She has always been known as a pigeon, or someone who normally favors a less rigid monetary policy to reduce unemployment, but in fact raised rates five times even if inflation remained low. The justification was that the economy had rebounded and unemployment, around 5%, was low enough for inflation to start rising. However, under Powell, unemployment fell further without generating significant price increases.

In that sense, the new Yellen looks different from the old one. Since retiring in 2018, he has supported Powell’s aggressive monetary policy actions, such as bringing rates closer to zero and establishing new lending facilities. Like the Federal Reserve itself, which recently changed its framework to no longer support increases just because of a low unemployment rate, Yellen may be changing her ideas about how low unemployment can go without causing problems.

The economist also seems to have evolved in terms of deficits. In 2017, he said the trajectory of the country’s debt burden of about $ 15 trillion, about 75% of GDP at the time, should “keep people up at night.” However, in January, before the pandemic really started, he had changed his stance, supporting increased spending for things like fighting climate change; and has supported spending more to fight this crisis.

So you may end up being more willing to support bold action. The only other former chairman of the Federal Reserve to make the change to secretary of the Treasury was G. William Miller, appointed by then-President Jimmy Carter. Miller was not very successful in either role, in part because he failed to make drastic policy changes when necessary. Yellen may have what it takes to rewrite that script.

