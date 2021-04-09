Japan plans to release treated water from Fukushima to the sea

- Advertisement -

Japan it is planning release the treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant to the sea due to the low capacity of its residual tanks. Although the measure is quite controversial, “the elimination of contaminated water is an unavoidable task for the reconstruction” of the plant, said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

As is well known, Fukushima was hit by an earthquake and later a tsunami in 2011. These natural disasters destroyed four reactors at the nuclear power plant. Since then, the water from reactors, underground aquifers and rainfall has been stored in large tanks for later treatment.

However, there is no way to get rid of the tritium. It is a radioactive material that in large quantities is harmful to human beings and that with existing technology it has not been able to eliminate as it has done with other isotopes. Thus, despite opposition from environmental activists and the affected community, the government of Japan considers dumping the liquid into the ocean the most viable option.

The discharge of water to the Pacific would conform to national and international standards

The Japanese government has stressed that the discharge of water into the Pacific Ocean would comply with national safety standards, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency. Even Yumiko Hat, head of affairs at the Ministry of Industry headquarters, said that if “all the water stored in Fukushima Daiichi were spilled at once, the impact on human health would be considerably small.” Will it really be like this?

Until now, most radioactive isotopes have been removed through a filtration process. However, the tritium is still there and the storage capacity of the tanks is reaching the limit. It is even estimated that it will reach the ceiling in 2022.

Indeed, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet plans to announce the measure next Tuesday, according to Jiji Press and public broadcaster NHK. For the moment, it only remains to wait and pray that this decision does not have fatal consequences for the environment or for the community that surrounds the plant.

