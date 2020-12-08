Tech News

Japan will use AI to promote romances among its citizens

By Brian Adam
Via: Pixabay

Yes, as you read in the title. Japan will invest approximately $ 19 million in systems equipped with artificial intelligence to promote romances among its citizens and boost the birth rate in the country.

The idea is to promote dating shows so that people can find like-minded suitors and romance easier. Certainly, the Japanese government is right, if it wants to promote the birth rate it will not succeed if the people are not compatible.

Japan evaluates dating shows

So far, the government of Japan has stated that it is open to receiving those proposals, dating programs, that can help with the main idea of ​​the initiative: to promote matching. In fact, “they may qualify for grants and funding.”

Dating apps typically ask you to fill out a form based on different views related to politics, “tastes, goals, and deciding factors.” The government intends to use these factors to relate those people who share similarities and try to “reverse the fall in the country’s birth rate.”

Japan has the lowest fertility rate in the world

Japan is the country with the lowest fertility rate in the world. The average birth rate is below 1.8, a value that he estimates to reach by 2025. However, the population does not seem to be concerned about procreating, which is why its inhabitants age and lose the opportunity to leave a child. For the government of Japan this situation is worrying.

But why don’t the people of Japan want to multiply? We do not know. However, from our perspective, the government of the Asian country should explore the causes of this situation. Thoroughly analyze what is happening to people and their refusal to reproduce. Do not you think?

What is clear to us here is that artificial intelligence is getting deeper into our lives every day. The Japanese will not only have it in most of the devices around them, but even in their personal lives. So AI-powered dating shows could become the much-needed cupid in this Asian country to unite its citizens and promote the birth rate.

