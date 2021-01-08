JBL celebrates 75 years with new headphones: the Tour One and Tour Pro +

- Advertisement -

JBL (James Bullough Lansing) is a North American company founded in 1946 that in 2021 will celebrate nothing more and nothing less than its 75th anniversary And, for this reason, it has started this year with force presenting two interesting models of headphones that are going to reach the market with a characteristic that is already the brand’s business card: good taste in design and great sound.

Furthermore, in this case we are fortunate that Two diametrically opposed models arrive with the idea of ​​satisfying very different user profiles. On the one hand, those who continue to prefer headband headphones, and on the other, those who opt for that independent double helmet configuration that we have practically placed inside the ear itself. At the moment they do not have a launch date in Spain or official prices.

JBL Tour One

This model with a headband design, elegant and premium looking, They have real active noise cancellation (ANC) so we don’t feel anything that happens beyond our ears. A technology that is accompanied by the so-called JBL Pro Sound thanks to dynamic 40mm drivers. and its ability to reproduce frequencies up to 40kHz.

JBL Tour One. JBL

In addition to that audio that they are able to reproduce, these JBL Tour One integrate four different microphones that will transmit our voice in calls audio in a clear and crisp way. What’s more, thanks to them we can ask the helmets at any time to activate the virtual assistants on our mobile phones. And it does not matter if it is Google, Siri or Alexa.

Autonomy is another important detail of this type of gadget and in the case of the JBL Tour One, we are talking about 50 hours of uninterrupted music playback via bluetooth, or 25 with noise cancellation turned on. In addition, its charging speed is really fast (also wireless) because with just 10 minutes connected to the charger they will offer us up to two hours of playback.

JBL Tour Pro +

These wireless headphones also feature active noise cancellation technology, boasts about 6.8mm drivers. and a very worked design that is placed in our ears in a simple and comfortable way. Unlike the JBL Tour One, they only have three microphones that will allow us to make calls or invoke virtual assistants from Google, Apple or Amazon.

JBL Tour Pro +. JBL

Autonomy is also one of its strengths thanks to the more than Promising 30 hours of uninterrupted music playback adding to the batteries of the headphones themselves that of the case where we keep them. If we refer only to helmets, that amount is reduced to six hours when we have active noise cancellation and eight only for use via bluetooth.

Charging is also fast and with 10 minutes connected to the charger we will get one hour of music playback. In addition, they offer IPX4 certification that allows it to resist splashes of water or liquids without problems, making it ideal to go out to exercise with them and not fear that sweat could cause damage.

