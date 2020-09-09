Tech NewsGamingReviews

JBL presents Quantum: the first range of gaming headphones and speakers

By Brian Adam
0
2
JBL presents Quantum: the first range of gaming headphones and speakers
Jbl Presents Quantum: The First Range Of Gaming Headphones And

Must Read

Android

Motorola Razr 5G: the clamshell folding is renewed with 5G, a more resistant design and better cameras

Brian Adam - 0
It was last November when Motorola officially announced its long-awaited foldable phone, the Motorola Razr, with a shell type format that inevitably...
Read more
Reviews

Do you often get distracted? These AI-powered glasses are for you

Brian Adam - 0
Crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo are used by many companies and startups in the tech world to promote and produce innovative devices. While...
Read more
Reviews

USA, Trump’s ban on Chinese technology also puts the environment in difficulty

Brian Adam - 0
Drones are increasingly used around the world to record video, make deliveries (as is the case with Amazon Prime Air) or even to put...
Read more
Gaming

JBL presents Quantum: the first range of gaming headphones and speakers

Brian Adam - 0
JBL today unveiled the new range of headphones and speakers for PC dedicated to gaming. Baptised JBL Quantum, the lineup uses the exclusive JBL...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

JBL presents Quantum: the first range of gaming headphones and speakers

JBL today unveiled the new range of headphones and speakers for PC dedicated to gaming. Baptised JBL Quantum, the lineup uses the exclusive JBL QuantumSOUND Signature technology, which amplifies every sonic detail with maximum precision.

The flagship model of the line is JBL Quantum ONE, which uses JBL’s exclusive QuantumSPHERE 360 audio technology. There are also head tracking sensors and spatial audio that will allow players to precisely locate and associate visual objects from their source.

To make the gaming experience even more immersive, JBL has created JBL QuantumSURROUND technology which is available from JBL QuantumENGINE PC software and which is compatible with JBL Quantum 300, 400, 600 and 800 headphones.

The JBL Quantum series also features professional grade flip-up or detachable microphones. Both JBL Quantum 800 and Quantum ONE will offer users active noise cancellation.

The range is completed by the JBL Quantum DUO speaker which combines the dynamic sound of JBL with Dolby Digital and promises to immerse players in the gameplay thanks to the visible drivers and tweeters. The lighting effects instead enhance the gaming sessions.

The entire JBL Quantum series is already available for purchase on JBLStore.it. The JBL Quantum headphones are priced between € 39.99 and € 249.00 and the JBL Quantum DUO speaker will be available for € 149.99.

Related Articles

Android

Motorola Razr 5G: the clamshell folding is renewed with 5G, a more resistant design and better cameras

Brian Adam - 0
It was last November when Motorola officially announced its long-awaited foldable phone, the Motorola Razr, with a shell type format that inevitably...
Read more
Reviews

Do you often get distracted? These AI-powered glasses are for you

Brian Adam - 0
Crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo are used by many companies and startups in the tech world to promote and produce innovative devices. While...
Read more
Reviews

USA, Trump’s ban on Chinese technology also puts the environment in difficulty

Brian Adam - 0
Drones are increasingly used around the world to record video, make deliveries (as is the case with Amazon Prime Air) or even to put...
Read more
Tech News

Motorola RAZR 5G official, the folding makes steps forward: Italy price

Brian Adam - 0
Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that arrived in Italy in 2019? Well, now it's time to move on to the...
Read more
Entertainment

MSI unveils the new series of GeForce MSI RTX 3000 graphics cards

Brian Adam - 0
A few hours after the presentation of the NVIDIA GeForce 3070, 3080 and 3090 graphics cards, MSI has announced the custom variants of the...
Read more
Android

Folding war: Motorola RAZR 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Huawei Mate XS vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Brian Adam - 0
Folding war: Motorola RAZR 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Huawei Mate XS vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©