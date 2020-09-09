JBL presents Quantum: the first range of gaming headphones and speakers

JBL today unveiled the new range of headphones and speakers for PC dedicated to gaming. Baptised JBL Quantum, the lineup uses the exclusive JBL QuantumSOUND Signature technology, which amplifies every sonic detail with maximum precision.

The flagship model of the line is JBL Quantum ONE, which uses JBL’s exclusive QuantumSPHERE 360 audio technology. There are also head tracking sensors and spatial audio that will allow players to precisely locate and associate visual objects from their source.

To make the gaming experience even more immersive, JBL has created JBL QuantumSURROUND technology which is available from JBL QuantumENGINE PC software and which is compatible with JBL Quantum 300, 400, 600 and 800 headphones.

The JBL Quantum series also features professional grade flip-up or detachable microphones. Both JBL Quantum 800 and Quantum ONE will offer users active noise cancellation.

The range is completed by the JBL Quantum DUO speaker which combines the dynamic sound of JBL with Dolby Digital and promises to immerse players in the gameplay thanks to the visible drivers and tweeters. The lighting effects instead enhance the gaming sessions.

The entire JBL Quantum series is already available for purchase on JBLStore.it. The JBL Quantum headphones are priced between € 39.99 and € 249.00 and the JBL Quantum DUO speaker will be available for € 149.99.