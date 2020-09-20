Tech GiantsAmazonLatest newsTech NewsReviews

Jeff Bezos: “Amazon doesn’t sell Echoes at a loss to stifle competition”

By Brian Adam
0
7
Jeff Bezos: 'Amazon does not sell Echoes at a loss to stifle competition'
Jeff Bezos: "amazon Doesn't Sell Echoes At A Loss To

Must Read

How to?

My son does not go to school, I educate him at home: the pandemic as an impulse of ‘homeschooling’

Brian Adam - 0
Don't touch your companions. Put on a mask. Don't leave your pencils or eraser with other children. Distance yourself....
Read more
Tech News

“Venus is a planet of Russia,” according to the Russian Space Agency

Brian Adam - 0
Second Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos), Venus is a "Russian planet". This statement comes after Monday's announcement that...
Read more
Android

Huawei MateBook 14 2020 Review: excellent performance and dedicated GPU

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei has brought its MateBook 14 2020 notebook to the Italian market. It is an interesting product from many points of view. Office or studio...
Read more
Amazon

Jeff Bezos: “Amazon doesn’t sell Echoes at a loss to stifle competition”

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon has often been accused of sell the smart speakers of the Echo line at a loss with the aim of reducing competition and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Jeff Bezos: 'Amazon does not sell Echoes at a loss to stifle competition'Amazon has often been accused of sell the smart speakers of the Echo line at a loss with the aim of reducing competition and placing itself in an advantageous position on the market. However, CEO Jeff Bezos denied the theory at the hearing in the American Congress.

In response to a specific question from Republican Senator Jamie Raskin, Bezos replied that “at the list price, the company does not sell the Echoes at a loss”, suggesting that it could also make a profit or go even. However, the CEO stressed that “sometimes when they are on sale it could happen“to go at a loss.

A study published by ABI Research in 2018 estimated a production cost for Echo Dot of about 31 Dollars, which started the rumors about the alleged loss-making sale, since in the USA the Seattle giant offers it to users at the price of 30 Dollars.

Even in Italy, however, Amazon is used to offer offers and discounts on Echoes, which are often also offered at ultra-convenient prices 50% lower than those in the list.

Related Articles

How to?

My son does not go to school, I educate him at home: the pandemic as an impulse of ‘homeschooling’

Brian Adam - 0
Don't touch your companions. Put on a mask. Don't leave your pencils or eraser with other children. Distance yourself....
Read more
Tech News

“Venus is a planet of Russia,” according to the Russian Space Agency

Brian Adam - 0
Second Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos), Venus is a "Russian planet". This statement comes after Monday's announcement that...
Read more
Android

Huawei MateBook 14 2020 Review: excellent performance and dedicated GPU

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei has brought its MateBook 14 2020 notebook to the Italian market. It is an interesting product from many points of view. Office or studio...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©