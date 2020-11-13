Latest newsTech NewsShopping Guide

Jeff Bezos and Margrethe Vestager may end up getting along

By Brian Adam
0
9
Jeff Bezos and Margrethe Vestager may end up getting along
Jeff Bezos And Margrethe Vestager May End Up Getting Along

Must Read

Gadgets

The creators of TikTok launch a smart gooseneck

Brian Adam - 0
ByteDance, the Chinese company that created TikTok, has launched a smart lamp, specially designed to keep young people and children focused and without distractions...
Read more
Apps

What is “Push Party” and how to join this new social app?

Brian Adam - 0
Push Party is a social application that is only one day old but is attracting a lot of attention on social networks today. ...
Read more
Apps

Twitter launches carousel ads

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter has just presented a new advertising format that will allow advertising companies on the social network display different images in carousel shape. ...
Read more
Latest news

Jeff Bezos and Margrethe Vestager may end up getting along

Brian Adam - 0
America's tech giants often paint Margrethe Vestager, Europe's czar of competition, as a cartoon villain. Antitrust charges brought by the European Commission's...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

America’s tech giants often paint Margrethe Vestager, Europe’s czar of competition, as a cartoon villain. Antitrust charges brought by the European Commission’s Executive Vice President against Amazon on Tuesday reveal a more nuanced picture. The Danish company appears determined to mitigate the effects of the company’s dominance, rather than end them. Given the widespread calls for the fragmentation of the e-commerce giant, that should encourage founder Jeff Bezos.

The European Commission accuses Bezos’ company of illegally abusing its position as the preeminent marketplace for third-party retailers in Germany and France. Amazon is so big in these countries that independent online sellers have to use it as a forum to sell their products. After studying a sample of 80 million transactions, the Vestager team concluded that the Seattle-based company absorbs the data obtained from processing orders from other retailers, before automatically incorporating the information into its own sales strategy. retail. This would give Amazon an advantage in launching new products, choosing the supplier to use, and setting the price.

The company, which says it disagrees with the Commission’s statement, will undoubtedly resist the possibility of fines and potential remedies. One option is to erect internal electrified fences between the third-party marketplace business and Amazon’s own retail offering. The direct cost shouldn’t be a bother to the $ 1.6 trillion group, although the move would hurt their efforts to sell more high-margin, private-label products.

Still, it’s a bearable sacrifice, as private label retail offerings only account for 2% to 3% of Amazon’s sales, according to Bernstein estimates. And compared to the prospect of a total disintegration of the company, as numerous American and European politicians have argued in recent years, it is not something to fear.

This more surgical approach from Vestager may soon be enshrined in law. The upcoming European Digital Markets Law will include a list of “dos and don’ts” to prevent digital giants like Amazon from favoring their own services.

The prospect of tight control and scrutiny of their behavior may scare Bezos and the bosses of other US tech giants. But at least the European approach is based on the continued dominance of today’s giants. Maybe big tech and the Commission can get along after all.

>

Related Articles

Latest news

There are differing views on ‘injustice’ to Leaving Certificate students in Irish – medium and Gaeltacht schools

Brian Adam - 0
The organization Gaeloideachas states that they are 'concerned' about the 'negative impact' of the estimated grade system on the Irish language results of Leaving...
Read more
Latest news

CK Hutchison hopes his haggling won’t void his bet on Cellnex

Brian Adam - 0
Li Ka-shing has made a smart one-way bet on mobile phone towers By selling 24,600 towers to acquisition giant Cellnex Telecom for 10...
Read more
Latest news

Further information provided by the Marine Institute on the development of an energy test site off Spiddal

Brian Adam - 0
The first application for a foreshore license in An Spidéal for the development of the Galway Bay Test Site was made in 2016. ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©