Jeff Bezos resigns as CEO of Amazon: the tycoon leaves after 30 years

Unbelievable but true: after 30 years, Amazon will have a new CEO. Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of the most famous and important e-commerce in the world, announced that from next summer he will no longer be the company’s number one.

Specifically, Bezos will assume the role of executive president during the third quarter, while the new CEO will be Andy Jessy, currently head of Amazon Web Services, the division of the Seattle company that deals with cloud computing.

Despite his farewell as CEO, Bezos will still have an important role in the company and will continue to be the majority shareholder. In a statement he said he was convinced that “this is the best time to start the transaction as Amazon is at its peak”. Bezos also explained that thanks to this decision he will have more time to devote to his other companies, including the American newspaper Washington Post.

Bezos thanks to Amazon has become the richest man in the world as well as one of the most influential personalities in the world.