Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon

Jeff Bezos will resign his position as CEO of Amazon in late 2021 and will be replaced by Andy Jassy, ​​head of AWS. The news was made known through a statement addressed to its employees on Tuesday afternoon.

Now Jeff Bezos will remain part of Amazon’s human resource, but will serve as CEO, where he will focus on “new products and early initiatives.”

The news has surprised, since Bezos conceived Amazon 27 years ago and today it is a giant in the world of electronic commerce. In this regard, the current CEO of Amazon expressed:

“Being the CEO of Amazon is a huge responsibility and consumes. When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to pay attention to anything else. As CEO I will continue to participate in important Amazon initiatives, but I will also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post and my other passions. “

He adds that it is not about retiring, but about looking for other options within the company. It stands out that it has enough energy to continue and continue working.

The transition will be made in the third quarter of 2021

The job rotation will take place in the third quarter of 2021. Where Bezos will be replaced by Jassy who has done an excellent job so far on Amazon’s cloud service, AWS.

Bezos, who recently turned 57, is the second richest person in the world. The executive has a capital of around 180 million dollars, in addition to being the largest shareholder of the electronic commerce giant.

Bezos made Amazon what it is now and closes its cycle with these poignant words: “Keep inventing and don’t despair when the idea seems crazy at first. Remember to wander. Let curiosity be your compass. It is still day 1 ”.

.