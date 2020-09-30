Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she almost gave up on her Hollywood career after an “unprepared project” she did several years ago “sucked the life” out of her.

Speaking with fellow actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on their SmartLess podcast, Aniston admitted that an “unprepared project” she worked on left her wondering if acting was still the right career for her.

She said that that the “script wasn’t ready,” before adding: “You always say, ‘I’ll never again. Never again! I will never back up into a start date.'” Aniston also noted that she “stuck “in the project.

After the project, Aniston said that gave some thought about retiring from acting.

“I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before,” the Friends actress explained.

She also made it clear that the difficult project was before The Morning Show, the Apple TV + series that earned her both Golden Globes and Emmys nods, as well as a win at the SAG Awards earlier this year.

“I was like ‘Woah that sucked the life out of me’ and I don’t know if this is what interests me.”

However, luckily for fans, Aniston decided not to quit. Reflecting on previous acting jobs, she said that her “number one” favorite is Friends.

“I loved, well, obviously Friends. That’s a no brainer … I would have to say that would be number one.”

Just Go With It , her 2011 comedy with Adam Sandler, came in second.

“I always love shooting with Sandler. Just Go With It was super fun. We’ve known each other since we were 19.”

She added that making the Cake drama in 2014 was “creatively fulfilling”.

“Everything I imagined as an actor I’d be completely afraid of and suck at, I didn’t so bad.”