Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston returned to work in Los Angeles and Rebel Wilson played polo in Aspen: celebrities in a click

By Brian Adam
0
1
Vtiipc6htjcjnhmwfytkmh6go4.jpg
Vtiipc6htjcjnhmwfytkmh6go4.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Hailey Baldwin ran a few errands and did not go unnoticed with the look she chose. The model, and wife of Justin Bieber, wore a light jean, white top and a leather coat. Also, he wore his mask
He stood up to the cold. Nicky Hilton walked in the freezing New York temperatures on a snowy day, too. The businesswoman wore black pants, borcegos, and an animal print jacket with a hood that she combined with her mask. In addition, she carried two wallets: a conventional bag and a smaller shoulder bag
Back to the ring. Jennifer Aniston resumed the recordings of "The Morning Show" and it was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. On her return, the actress prepared to shoot a Christmas scene on the set located in Los Angeles Trend mark. The British singer Dua Lipa did not go unnoticed with the different looks she chose during her stay in New York. On this occasion, she wore a suit with a top and a combined mask
Shopping day. Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri - from her relationship with Tom Cruise - shared a shopping day at ABC Home in New York. Despite the cold, the actress and her daughter enjoyed the last gifts before celebrating Christmas Chic ride. Irina Shayk walked the streets of New York and set a trend with her look: she wore an army green jumpsuit, high-top boots, a black leather jacket and a yellow wallet. Also, he wore sunglasses Future mom. Karlie Kloss walked the streets of Miami and showed her pregnancy. The model is expecting her first child with her husband, Joshua Kushner. He wore black pants and a white and light blue shirt Shopping in Los Angeles. Angelina Jolie went shopping with her daughter Zahara. The 45-year-old actress wore an exclusive Valentino wallet and wore double protection on her face. In order to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, Brad Pitt's ex-wife brought two handkerchiefs About the hour. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum bought the Christmas tree days before celebrating it with their loved ones. The couple visited Tina's Trees, in Sherman Oaks, California, and took a romantic souvenir photo for the store (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

Carlos Villagrán “Quico” would run as a candidate in the next elections in Mexico

Brian Adam - 0
Carlos Villagrán, better known as "Quico" for his character as El Chavo del 8, I could have a new job for 2021 and...
Read more
Entertainment

“You live the mourning, you overcome it”: Mijares revealed unpublished aspects of his divorce from Lucero

Brian Adam - 0
In 2011, one of the divorces that have given the most talk in the Mexican entertainment industry took place, since the couple made...
Read more
Entertainment

Fight in Exatlón 2020: the moment when Keno Martell and Pato Araujo went to blows in full competition

Brian Adam - 0
The most recent edition of Exatlón México has become one of the most loved programs by Mexicans. However, on various occasions Athletes have...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©