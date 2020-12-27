Jennifer Aniston’s controversial Christmas ornament

- Advertisement -

Jennifer Aniston you might lose some friends online. The 51-year-old American actress was harshly criticized for a particular ornament on her Christmas tree that went viral on Twitter and sparked debate among her fans.

The “Friends” star shared some Christmas cards on her Instagram account. In one of the photos, Aniston showed a Engraved circular wood ornament that reads “Our first pandemic – 2020“(” Our first pandemic – 2020 “) that generated controversy in the networks, for implying that it is the first of many pandemics.

“Greetings to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let’s celebrate that in a Christmas ornament! “a user wrote sarcastically about the message he felt the actress was sending.

“All celebrities have done during this pandemic is show how disconnected and fucking oblivious they are to anything that has nothing to do with them,” another person complained while sharing a screenshot of the photo.

In the midst of COVID-19 re-emergence in Europe and other parts of the world, and after a new strain of coronavirus was discovered in the United Kingdom, many considered that the message of the popular actress was not opportune to greet during the holidays.

While some users pointed to the bad taste of the ornament, others understood the humorous tone of the publication of the protagonist of “The Morning Show.” Many fans defended her and accused her detractors of not understanding the point, claiming that the actress was simply marking a momentous year in history.

Aniston has yet to respond to the controversy on social media.

The artist also shared several images with her dog during the night of December 24. In October, the actress adopted Lord Chesterfield, a puppy who now accompanies her everywhere and became a star in her owner’s profile.

Increasingly active on her Instagram profile, the Golden Globe winner also turned to her account to encourage her millions of followers in the final stretch of 2020. “What a year. Remember to give yourself a little love and hold on ”, she said, next to a photograph in which she is seen kissing a mirror in which her own face is reflected.

Days ago, Jennifer Aniston resumed the recordings of “The Morning Show” after almost a year of standing by the pandemic. On her return, the actress prepared to shoot a Christmas scene on the set located in Los Angeles. She was photographed with part of the film crew. The second season of the award-winning Apple TV show does not have a training date yet, what is known is that Juliana Marguiles joins the cast.

The second season will again feature Aniston, Reese Whiterspoon, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, among other figures. In addition to Margulies, they will also be incorporated Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, and Hasan Minaj.

