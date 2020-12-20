Jeryl Lynn Couldn’t Sleep: What the World’s Most Timely Mumps Can Teach Us About Coronavirus Vaccines

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

On March 30, 1963, Jeryl Lynn woke up in the middle of the night. He was five years old and not feeling well. He went to the marriage room and described to his father how he felt. The father listened to her attentively, just got up, and “Instead of, I don’t know, give me a glass of water and go back to bed lovingly, he pulled out the Merck manual “of diseases and treatments, Jeryl Lynn herself explained years later. After reviewing it thoroughly, he picked up the girl and laid her on his bed, put on his raincoat, and hurried out of the house.

Soon after, he woke her up “with a cotton swab and a Petri dish.” to take a sample of mucus from the throat. It is clear that the father was not a normal type.

Rather, it was Maurice Hilleman, a giant of microbiology who developed 40 animal and human vaccines; among them, nine of the 14 that are usually put to children around the world. That night, without going any further and without the girl suspecting it, the development of the mumps vaccine had begun. “Maurice’s daughter […] recovered from mumps, but the mumps virus never recovered from Jeryl Lynn”, In the words of Alan Dove.

The birth of a vaccine …

Merck & Co

The history of the mumps vaccine has been brought back to the fore in the midst of the debate about the surprising speed with which we have developed coronavirus vaccines. The reason is simple, until now, Jeryl Lynn’s vaccine had been the fastest vaccine in history with four years of development. However, it is a beautiful example to understand, at least from a technical point of view, why it has now taken so little time with SARS-CoV-19.

As the molecular biologist Gabriel León explainedAfter that night in 1963, Hilleman and his team of six had to grow the virus in embryonated chicken eggs first and in human cells (HeLa) later. That process lasted 27 months until they generated a attenuated virus and launched the phase 1 trial on June 28, 1965.

In that trial, 28 children were vaccinated (and another 13 were injected with a placebo). In the phase 2 and 3 trial, 482 more people were vaccinated. Phase 3 ended in April 66. With those data, on March 30, 1967, exactly four years after Jeryl Lynn woke up sick at her home in Philadelphia, the FDA approved the vaccine.

… which helps us understand how we have progressed in its development

Markus Spiske



There had been an experimental vaccine before, in 1948, but the immunity it provided was very limited. However, It was not until the techniques developed to create the polio and measles vaccines were mature that a attenuated virus of mumps to help us work with him. It helped that, unlike in adults, mumps in children was not considered a public health problem. I mean, it was relatively safe.

With all this, we can get an idea of ​​what has changed in vaccine development. While the development of the mumps vaccine took 27 months, that of the coronavirus has been a job of a few weeks. The virus was sequenced 10 days after the Wuhan Market was closed and Moderna, as we have explained, it took only two days to design the vaccine with that information.

From that moment, and after the relevant safety tests, human trials were started. Trials in which about 30,000 people have been vaccinated throughout the year compared to 510 who were vaccinated for mumps. Furthermore, in this case, health agencies have monitored vaccine data in real time (instead of doing it at the end) saving between one and two years of bureaucracy.

Science, effort, money … and luck

CLinic Hospital

Speaking of Hilleman, the University of Pennsylvania professor of pediatrics and vaccinology, Paul Offit said that “it was fortunate that this man, probably the greatest vaccine creator in the world, had a daughter who was infected by a strain of mumps that it wasn’t particularly likely to infect the brain and spinal cord, so when he did the vaccine it ended up being remarkably safeAnd he is right: luck, in science, always has a central role.

Without a little luck (if the mRNA had not been mature enough, if the pandemic had been more moderate, if governments and pharmaceutical companies had not invested huge amounts of money or if bureaucratic obstacles had not been eliminated) the coronavirus vaccine would not be a reality. Yes, as in the case of Hilleman, luck should catch you prepared.

Image | Sicence Photo Library