Jinaconvert, a website to change the format of your images quickly and easily

By Brian Adam
The fact that we can give different uses to the same file explains why file formats exist. In the case of images, they can be intended for the web, print or social networks. This means that in each case a certain format will be useful and therefore, it is necessary to have tools that allow us to change the format of the images easily. Although there are dozens of solutions, today we will present one that works from the browser and you can use it at any time.

Its name is Jinaconvert and it is a website with the function of converting images to various formats, under a really simple process.

An easy way to change the format of your images

Jinaconvert interface

Jinaconvert interface

If you have an image in a format whose weight is very high and you want to reduce it, changing the format may be a solution. This is an extremely easy process from any of the available tools. However, the idea is to have a solution that can help us in any circumstance, without the need to look for an additional one. This is something that we can find in Jinaconvert, considering that its online operation gives it the possibility of being used at any time.

In addition, it should be noted that it is a completely free tool and whose use does not require registration processes. As soon as we enter the website, we will receive the various options available to change the format of the images. Thus, you will see the possibility of converting from to JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIFF, ICO, PNM, PBM, PGM, PPM and SVG.

Jinaconvert workspace

The process of use is summarized in selecting the option you want to occupy and then dragging the image to the demarcated area. A few seconds will elapse when you have the image ready in the new format, available for download. Jinaconvert is characterized by being a fast tool, allowing you to convert an image in just a couple of steps.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

