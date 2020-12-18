Joanne Hayes and her family apologize for the Kerry Children case

- Advertisement -

In the High Court today the state apologized to Joanne Hayes and her family for what happened to her in 1984 when she was wrongly accused of killing infants. She and her family will be paid compensation.

Joanne Hayes, her sister Kathleen, asked, and her two brothers Edmund and Michael, that the court declare that the decisions of the Tribunal of Inquiry were unfounded and incorrect. The High Court did so today.

Joanne was Hayes was 25 in 1984 while living with her family in Torna Abbey in County Kerry when the body of an infant of a man who had been found stranded on Whitesands in Cahirciveen, 75 miles from home, was found.

Gardaí charged the murder of the infant in Cahirciveen with Joanne Hayes when she was found to be pregnant but had no children. Joanne showed the Gardaí where she buried her son Shane, who died soon after his birth and was buried on the family farm.

Under intense questioning by the Garda Síochána, the Hayes family admitted to killing the child but withdrew that confession and said the remarks were made under Garda coercion.

The charge against Joanne Hayes was thrown out in court and the Kerry Children’s Tribunal of Inquiry was set up to investigate the conduct of the Gardaí in the case – an inquiry that was sharply criticized for the way witnesses and allegations were questioned without evidence.

In 2018 the Garda Síochána apologized to the Hayes family for their behavior.

In the High Court today, Judge Leonie Reynolds described Joanne Hayes’ treatment of “unwarranted distortions”. She said the Tribunal’s decision on the Hayes family had “no basis” and was “wrong”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Senior Counsel Conleth Bradley reiterated on behalf of the Minister for Justice, apologized to Joanne Hayes and said she had been treated “shamefully”.

The court ruled that the decisions and allegations made by the Tribunal against the Hayes family were “unfounded and incorrect”. Senior Counsel Liam Reidy, on behalf of Joanne Hayes, said that the decision of the Tribunal of Inquiry was unfounded and thanks to the decision of the High Court today ruled that Joanne Hayes’ name had been “cleared, which she desperately needed”.

Joanne Hayes thanked the people of Torna Abbey and all the friends who have stood by her for 36 years, “who gave us courage and hope when life was gloomy”. She asked people to allow them to continue their lives in their community and not to interfere with their personal lives.