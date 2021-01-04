Joaquín Sabina confronted Miguel Bosé and Enrique Bunbury for the conspiracy theories of the coronavirus: “It’s a sect”

- Advertisement -

The singer Joaquin Sabina, 71, completely dissociated himself from the denialist theories that question the existence of the coronavirus, defended by other musicians such as Enrique Bunbury or Miguel Bosé. The latter came to suggest that the virus had been created to vaccinate the population and implant microchips to control them and showed his rejection of the use of masks. This was expressed in an interview with the musician Leiva in the magazine Esquire.

The publication asked Spanish artists about the “conspiracy theories” of their colleagues Bosé and Bunbury and Sabina replied: “There have always been extreme and excessive sects, and this is a contemporary one. It is a sect ”.

For his part, Leiva explained that he admires the singer and composer from Zaragoza – he did not mention it to Bosé -, with whom he recently ate, but prefers “listen to scientists“, Since he does not share” that line of thought. “

Regarding the vaccine application, Sabina, said that he has thought about it because of his health problems, but that he is not desperate to receive it either. “I have thought about it. Because of my age and because of lung problems due to smoking, I am in a risk zone. But I’m not going to queue either “, he pointed.

For his part, Leiva showed his rejection and revealed that he will not wear it, because he prefers to “live” with the virus. “I don’t see myself functioning like a guinea pig,” he added.

The statements of both were widely commented on social networks, so Leiva he had to clarify that the interview was conducted “several months” ago. “Today, months later, I am convinced that the most responsible thing, without a doubt, is to get vaccinated”Said the musician in a statement posted on his social networks.

Leiva said he’s a hypochondriac, but he acknowledges that surprisingly he is not so afraid of the virus: “I have realized that what I am afraid of unknown diseases with unknown and terrible effects. And since many people have the coronavirus, it doesn’t scare me that much. “

“Death doesn’t scare me, but deterioration, dependency, does. My father died of Alzheimer’s, and that terrifies me. I never ever thought I would reach 71 by touring, singing, writing songs … It’s a gift from life that I don’t think I have deserved ”, added the artist from Úbeda.

From practically the beginning, Bosé became one of the most media deniers of the current health contingency due to COVID-19, getting to say that it has been created to vaccinate the population and implant microchips to control them and deny the use of masks.

The interpreter lost his mother, Lucía Bosé, who died on March 23 due to COVID-19.

He assured that the pandemic is a “Big lie of governments” and directly accused Bill gates of being behind a control plan to subdue humanity through certain technology.

Enrique Bunbury also supported the ideas of the son of the late Lucia Bosé about the coronavirus and also hinted that the person responsible for the pandemic is the founder of Microsoft in his desire to want to dominate the world.

