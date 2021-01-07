Jobless and in prison: how Eleazar “N” could pay for his trial

- Advertisement -

The trial of actor Eleazar “N” is not even close to finding a resolution since there has just been a suspension after an increase in COVID-19 cases occurred in the country’s capital, therefore, the legal processes in the city were paralyzed due to the stoppage of activities at a general level.

It was the lawyer of his ex-partner Stephanie “Tefi” Valenzuela, who reported that the legal process between the two will be longer than expected, It was expected that the trial would begin during the first weeks of 2021, however it has not been possible to resume.

And the actor has been detained for more than 3 months after being detained by Mexico City police outside his apartment, after the neighbors called the agents because they heard screams coming from the home he shared with Tefi.

Precisely this Wednesday was the day designated for the judge to set a hearing date where the defenses of both would be faced together with the authorities, in order to start the legal process against the actor and define if he could obtain conditional release, but it was extended until January 31 as the tentative date to define Eleazar’s situation.

The Supreme Court changed from January 10 to January 31 to resume activities. But when they are family or civil situations, which do not violate dignity, there is a guard (who will see when there is another appointment)

And it is that according to said source, Eleazar’s mother is seeking by all means that the actor leaves prison because she is very concerned, not only about his safety when being inside the prison, but also due to the low winter temperatures and the risk of contagion from COVID-19:

He wants his son outside, and that he is not inside (in jail) with the cold, infections and others. In fact, the process of Eleazar already with what happened (the arrest and time in prison), he already fulfilled it, but we did not want to touch the subject anymore (with his family)

According to a source with whom the magazine communicated Who, the actor would use an inheritance to pay the costs of the trial.

According to the informant, after the death of Eleazar’s grandmother, she left them an inheritance that would allow the actor’s family to pay for the costs of the trial, so they will direct financial efforts towards that point.

Remember that since the incident, the actor was literally fired from all the art projects he worked on, both on television and in the music world:

From the inheritance, from there it will come (the payment of the judgment) because Eleazar invested all his money for the video he made with this young woman (Tefi) and he does not have it. That day (the one of their arrest), you see that they ask for money to do things

He also assured that the actor would have asked his family not to visit him during these December dates because he did not want to be seen in prison, in addition to the fact that the actor’s mother is part of the risk group against COVID-19, for what has been kept safe at home to avoid a possible contagion while her family supports her in whatever she needs.

