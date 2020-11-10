Joe Biden and technology: from Net Neutrality to China, what will change?

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr won the 2020 presidential election in the United States of America: after several days of waiting, and with a far from abysmal advantage, the former vice president of Barack Obama has overturned the result and will be officially proclaimed on 46 ° President of the United States in January 2021.

But what does all of this mean for the tech industry? What will be the lines that “Uncle Joe“Will it adopt from next year towards large companies and, especially, the Chinese power?

National plans: from antitrust to Net Neutrality

First of all, of course, we must consider all national problems starting from the antitrust laws, to be reformed for curb the biggest tech companies, or the so-called GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon) which have been under continuous pressure from the United States Congress and the Justice Department since August 2020.

The frontal attack against them has continued recently with the antitrust lawsuit against Google, initiated for illegal monopolization of search and advertising markets by the Mountain View giant, and will most likely continue under the Biden administration and with the Democratic Congress, although it is not clear how they intend to proceed: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has pushed for the dismantling of Big Tech companies in her campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, but Biden has already expressed himself “restraining” this will to undo the national tech industry.

The problems continue with the famous Section 230, an old US law approved within the Communications Decency Act in 1996 and which protects social networks from content posted by users registered on the platforms. The text, defined by many tech experts as “the 26 words that created the Internet”, is as follows: “No provider and no user of Internet services can be held responsible, as publisher or author, for any information provided by third parties”. Curiously, both Democrats and Republicans agree on the fate of this text: Section 230 is to be revoked. Trump declared this via Twitter, as is his custom, to criticize the actions of the platforms against his statements and those of his Republican colleagues, while Biden to the New York Times explained that this section “it is propagating falsehoods that they know are false, and we should set standards not unlike how Europeans are doing on privacy”.

However, the Federal Communications Commission led by Ajit Pai and mostly Rep is considering the possibility of modifying the 230 to penalize companies, an idea that could be discarded by the Biden administration in favor of requests to Congress and a law to replace this section.

We now come to famous dilemma on Net Neutrality, fundamental principle of the network for which Internet Service Providers are forbidden to arbitrarily discriminate the uses of the network, choosing some contents to be given priority, penalizing others; or more simply, give greater access speed to YouTube and other “appropriate” sites rather than Torrent and other services judged negatively. In the Trump era, the FCC spoke out on the matter with the intention of dismantling it, but under the Biden administration it could come back into vogue: it is not only colleagues Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who strongly support this principle, but also Biden intends to protect him at all costs; it will be interesting to see how he intends to intervene on the matter.

Last, but not least, concerns thebroadband access for rural communities who still cannot exploit it: during the electoral campaign, Biden has focused heavily on the reconstruction of the middle class by investing several billion dollars to collaborate with municipal services and bring optical fiber throughout rural America. Biden himself, especially following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the population, said: “High-speed broadband is essential in the 21st century economy. At a time when so many jobs and businesses could be located anywhere, high-speed Internet access should be a great economic equalizer for rural America, not another economic disadvantage “.

The “digital divide” has also been considered by the Trump administration with the Rural Digital Opportunity program, but one can be expected much more heated campaign by the Democrats.

The bonds of Kamala Harris

In all this, a factor not so well known overseas should be emphasized: the vice president Kamala Harris has some pretty close ties to Silicon Valley and with the big names in the tech world, especially with Facebook, Google and Uber. David Balto, a former antitrust lawyer for the Justice Department, told the press that she “has expert knowledge of the kind of balance that needs to be drawn in technology” and this could greatly benefit both parties: users and businesses.

It must be clear, in fact, that such a close bond (about twenty years of work in the San Francisco area for tech companies) does not necessarily mean working for the benefit of GAFA and other specific giants based on economic interests.

Harris herself at the New York Times said that the tech companies will need to be more regulated and that the priority will be to ensure that users’ privacy is intact and that consumers have full power to decide what happens to their personal information online.

What companies appreciate about his policy is that his stance is not as harsh as the average Democrat, but not as hostile as the populist Republicans. This positive relationship can be seen very well in the donations made by the companies to support the Biden-Harris election campaign: the employees of the GAFA, in fact, would have donated about 1.5 million dollars in the last month to the duo Dem running for president. It will be definitely interesting to see what this election will mean in 2021 for Big Tech, as there would be all the groundwork for inaugurate a collaboration never seen before.

The international plans: USA vs China

What will perhaps interest many readers, however, concerns the technological war between the US and China. We had already talked about it in the dedicated article, concluding it with a question mark pending the presidential elections of these days; while the Trump administration has decided to act harshly, damaging Chinese and American companies and consumers, a judgment shared by Joe Biden himself, during his election campaign the candidate Dem didn’t let much leaked about his true position.

Wall Street analysts and US news outlets believe one is likely slightly softer position by the next Biden administration, ideal to avoid the risk for American technology companies of losing customers in the Chinese market: only Apple, for example, relies on China for about 15% of sales and, in light of the WeChat ban, 95% of Chinese users said they were ready to abandon iPhone.

Since China is the true partner of American high-tech companies for the production and assembly of products sold on the world market, the future objective will probably be to regrow investment flows and decrease business management costs, avoiding a trade war so disruptive to point yes to a policy “Made in America” ​​that provides new rules to manage trading with the Dragon and the rest of the Asian market, but not as harsh as the one promoted and implemented by Donald J. Trump.

A silence of a thousand doubts

The truth, however, is that nothing concrete is known yet: Joe Biden himself did not let much leak out in his latest statements, given that the initial focus will be – as he also communicated in his speech held on the night between 7 and 8 November – moving to cope with the COVID-19 epidemic and improve the social and economic status of the Americans who supported him, from young people to communities of Asians, Native Americans, Latin Americans, African Americans and more.

The reforms are numerous and will take a long time to be implemented: the future Biden administration will have to work hard also and above all in health and environmental matters, where Donald Trump has shown his will to avoid any collision with other powers. The world of technology is not a priority for the new president of the United States and his silence, in the end, only raises several doubts.