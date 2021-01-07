Joe Biden confirmed at the House of Congress after the raid on the Capitol

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Still claiming that the election was ‘stolen’, President Donald Trump says everything will be in order with the inauguration of the new President

President-elect Joe Biden has been confirmed by the American House of Congress as the next President of the United States.

This was done a few hours after a gang of President Trump supporters backed and captured the Capitol.

The Senate and House of Representatives rejected two protests against the teal and affirmed the final vote of the Electoral College – 306 votes by Joe Biden and 232 votes by Donald Trump.

The declaration process was disrupted last night when Trump supporters, some of them armed, raided the Capitol so the place had to be locked up.

Last night for the first time since 1814 the siege was successfully taken over by the siege.

The place was only 14 years old when the English army tried to burn down the building in 1814. The fire destroyed the building but a flood of rain saved some of it.

President Trump has refused to condemn the violent demonstrations and continues to incite his supporters while claiming no evidence that the election was stolen.

He still had that tune in a number of tweets last night. President Trump called on his militant supporters to take him home but at the same time he said the election was stolen. He later said that everything would be in order with the inauguration of the new President.

“While I do not agree with the outcome of the election, and the facts prove that I am right, nevertheless everything will be in order as the new President’s term begins on January 20, ”The President said in a statement issued.

A woman who was at the Capitol last night was killed by a police shot and three others died as a result of “health emergencies”, police say.

Security officers piled up the furniture against the door in the Conference room and had their pistols in place. They helped the politicians and other workers escape.

When the violence was over, MEPs met again and confirmed that Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

Still some Republicans wanted to overturn the result in some states but lacked enough support.

Trump subsequently issued the statement that the transfer of power would be appropriate on January 20th.

Shortly before 4.00 last night, American time, Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that Joe Biden had won the Presidential election.

Bringing the assembly together again after the Trump raid on the place, Mike Pence said, “You guys who slammed in our Capitol today did not win. The day is never full of violence. The day is about freedom and it is always the home of the community. ”

Joe Biden said the attack was an “uprising” and that it was clear who was to blame.

“When they are at their best, the words of a President are an inspiration. When they are at their worst, they are arrogant, ”said Biden.

Former President Barack Obama said the violence was “a time of dishonesty and shame for our nation” and was inspired by Trump.

“We would be deceiving ourselves if we found out that it came from the far north of us,” Obama said. President Trump is “constantly flirting with him about the outcome of a legitimate election,” Obama said.

Former President George W Bush said: “This is how the results of an election are fought in a female republic, not in a democratic republic like ours.”

Democrats had good news yesterday when they managed to elect two Senators in Georgia, giving them dominance in the Senate.