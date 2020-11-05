Latest news

date 2020-11-05

Joe Biden on the doorstep of the White House while Trump is claiming fraud

By Brian Adam

By Brian Adam
Joe Biden on the doorstep of the White House while Trump is claiming fraud
Joe Biden is on the threshold of the White House closer to the presidency with only a few states left to count.

The Democratic candidate has 264 of the college votes and is within six votes of victory.

Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin today and Donald Trump managed to get one vote in Maine.

The count is still taking place in Nevada, a state with 6 college votes, and Biden is ahead there.

Donald Trump is claiming fraud and although he did not provide any evidence, protesters took to the streets in support of him.

President Trump is initiating lawsuits to stop the count in Michigan and Pennsylvania and is demanding a recount in Wisconsin.

As the count progressed slowly, Joe Biden was moving forward in Nevada and Trump’s recovery in Georgia and Pennsylvania was declining. Trump increased his vote in Arizona as Biden advanced.

President Trump needs another 53 college votes and that means he has to win the remaining four states, which would give him 57 votes. Nevada has 6 votes, North Carolina 15 votes, Georgia 16 votes, and Pennsylvania 20 votes.

Tensions among supporters are escalating and about 200 Trump supporters gathered outside a polling office in Phoenix, Arizona. Some had rifles and handguns. Unfounded rumors spread that votes were not being counted and that the count was taking place in fraud in Michigan. Officials stopped about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the counting center. Anti-Trump protesters demanded that the count be continued.

“Today’s news is good news for the vice president but people need to be patient and calm. The countdown is still ongoing and will take some time, ”said Jen O’Malley Dillon, Joe Biden’s campaign manager at a press conference today.

Joe Biden has predicted a victory for himself and launched a website to begin the transition in the White House in January from Republicans to Democrats.

Trump has long sought to cast doubt on the voting process, in case he himself loses the election.

