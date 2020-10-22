Joe Biden ‘s election campaign is led by a woman from the Connemara Gaeltacht

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon was born in Franklin, Massachusetts but her grandparents were from Ceantar na nOileán in Connemara.

The woman who leads Joe Biden’s election campaign for the American presidency is a descendant of Ceantar na nOileán in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

Jennifer Brigid O’Malley Dillon was born in Franklin, Massachusetts but her great-grandfather John O’Malley was from Derrindarach and her great-grandmother Bríd Ní Chonghaile was from Tír an Fhia.

Last March, Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for the presidential race, appointed her manager of his campaign.

If Biden wins next month ‘s election a senior position in the White House could be available for Jen O’Malley Dillon. Another Connemara descendant – Denis McDonough, who had ties to Carna and An Cheathrú Rua – held the post of Chief of Staff in the White House when Barack Obama was president.

Although 44-year-old Jen O’Malley Dillon has extensive experience as a strategist in American politics. She was deputy director of Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2012 and was also active in the campaign when he was first elected in 2008. She also worked on Al Gore’s campaign in 2000 and was a campaign director. Beto O’Rourke for the Democratic nomination until he resigned from that race last year.

According to genealogical research compiled and published by Bob O’Malley, one of Jen O’Malley Dillon ‘s relatives, her great – grandfather was born in Greengreen in 1875 and her great – grandmother in Deer Country in 1874.

They moved to Boston where their son, Patrick O’Malley, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon’s grandfather, was born in 1905. His father Kevin O’Malley and mother Kathleen Roys, a woman of no connection with Ireland.

When Tuairisc.ie informed John Bhaba Jeaic Ó Conghaile, director of the Lettermallan Heritage Center, about Jen O’Malley Dillon’s connection to the Islands area, he said that some of the O’Malley Dillon family from Derrindaragh were still living in the area and to investigate the matter further.

Jen O’Malley Dillon is a graduate of Tufts University in Massachusetts and was a co – founder of Precision, a marketing and strategy agency with leading client companies.

Ten years ago the magazine named Time she was one of the young stars of American politics when she was selected as one of two promised forty – year – olds under a list entitled ’40 under 40 ‘.

She is married to Patrick Dillon who worked in the White House during the Barack Obama regime and is now working with the Georgetown Institute of Politics & Public Service. They have three children.

Joe Biden himself has close ties to Ireland and some of his family came from County Louth and Ballina, County Mayo.

Mike Pence, the Republican candidate for the post of Vice President, has an even closer connection to this country.

His grandfather was from Tubbercurry in County Sligo and some of his ancestors were from Dunbeg in County Clare.

Donald Trump – a native speaker – is associated with the Scottish Gaeltacht His mother, Mary Ann MacLeod, was a Gaelic speaker from Tongue, near Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.