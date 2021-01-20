Joe Biden to be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Joe Biden’s inauguration will end Donald Trump’s presidential term, a regime that has rarely sparked controversy and controversy

Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America today.

Biden’s inauguration will end Donald Trump’s presidential term, a regime that has rarely drawn controversy and controversy.

In a video statement released last night, Trump wished the “new regime” success, although he did not mention Joe Biden’s own name. Trump said his own peril was in its infancy. “There has never been such a thing,” he said.

Shortly after noon today, Washington time, Joe Biden will be sworn in by the presidency and Kamala Harris, sworn in by the vice president.

It’s a great historic day as Harris becomes the first woman, the first black man, and the first American of Asian descent to become vice president of America.

It is only a week since the imitation of Biden ‘s predecessor, the first American President to be imitated twice.

Joe Biden will deliver his first speech as President today pledging to “explain his vision for overcoming the pandemic, rebuilding the country better than it was, and uniting and healing the nation”.

Four years ago, the eradication of “American Carnage” was the theme of President Trump’s first speech.

“United America” the theme of Biden today.

Looking out from the west façade of the Capitol, the same building called by the laity Trump ‘s support campaign rallied earlier this year, which will be Biden when he announces his desire to heal the wounds of the country.

There is a big difference between this inauguration and others and two reasons for that: the Covid-19 and the tensions in Washington because Trump refused to accept that Biden had won the race.

People have been asked to stay out of Washington and strict security has been in place for weeks.

25,000 members of the National Guard will be on duty in the city, additional security fences have been installed and the White House and some surrounding streets are closed.

The event will be kicked off by a friend of the Biden family, Rev. Leo J O’Donovan, a former Jesuit president of Georgetown University.

Immediately after noon, Chief Justice John Roberts will place the President-elected President on oath of the Presidency on the Biden family’s 127-year-old copy of the Bible.

With Biden taking the oath of office, he will become the 46th President of the United States of America.

Here is her oath:

“I solemnly pledge myself to perform the duties of the Office of the President of the United States and to do my utmost to preserve and protect the constitution of the United States.”

Harris will have two Bibles, one by Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993), the first ever black judge of the Supreme Court and a civil rights fighter. The other Bible is by Regina Shelton, a woman who was Harris’ s neighbor growing up in California and had a deep affection for her.

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem and is expected to stew from Jennifer Lopez, Bruce Springsteen and Garth Brooks as well.

Once the oaths have been taken and installed, Biden and Harris will carry out the traditional review of the troops that will then be from each branch of the service. This is a symbol This ‘Pass in Review’ for the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

With that done, the new President and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, the new Vice President and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will head to Arlington National Cemetery where they will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

They will be joined by former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and their spouses Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

The traditional ball will not be there tonight due to the coronavirus and a TV event in its place. The event will be called ‘Celebrating America’ and will be presented by actor Tom Hanks.

Three former Presidents will be present at the inauguration today – Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Vice President Mike Pence himself will be in attendance, but President Donald Trump has decided not to attend the inauguration of his successor, the first president to make such a decision from Andrew Johnson in 1869.

About four hours before Biden is sworn in, an event in honor of Donald Trump will take place at a military base in Maryland.

Trump plans to leave the White House this morning and embark on his final flight on Air Force One south to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort.

Joe Biden has been at the heart of American politics for half a century. He was a senator and vice president and has reached the White House peak on his third attempt at the post.

He is 77 years old, the oldest President ever elected in the United States.

Biden had already tried his party ‘s nomination in 1988 and 2008.

He was later selected as a co-candidate with President Barack Obama.

Obama called him ‘America’s happy hero’.

Biden is of Irish descent on the part of his father and mother and has expressed his affection for Ireland several times since his election.

His great-grandfather left County Louth in 1850 and Joe Biden was the first Catholic to become Vice President of the United States. He visited his family in Ballina, Co. Mayo in 2016.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jnr was born on November 20, 1943 in the town of Scranton in Pennsylvania, located in a working class area in the rust zone. Dream was proud of its Gaelic Catholic heritage which was a family of four and Joe was the eldest.

His family moved to Delaware when Joe was 10 years old and it was there that Biden entered politics.

His father was a car salesman but things in that industry were bad in the 1950s and the family moved to Delaware.

The disaster left a heavy mark on him – the first woman he married, she and her daughter were killed in a road accident and the cancer killed a son.

In 1972, his wife Nellia and their three children went out shopping for Christmas. His wife and Naomi, a one-year-old girl, were killed in the crash. Both sons were injured in that accident and Joe was in their care in the future.

Joe Biden and Jill Jacobs met a few years later and married in 1977.

His son Beau was only 46 years old when he died of brain cancer. Beau was also active in politics.

His speech was very poor as a young boy, a problem that earned him the nickname ‘Dash’.

Biden says how he got the best of that stop is to recite WB Yeats poetry in front of a mirror and says he advises young people who have the same problem.

He was elected to Senate Biden in 1972 for Delaware at just 29 years old. He was then a Senator for 36 years when he was made Vice President with Obama from 2009 to 2017.