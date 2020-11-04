‘Joe Biden will be President’ – hopes for Democrats and their candidate barely rises

While the votes of the candidates in certain fateful states are still too close to make a point, Biden has a small surplus in places, which is very encouraging for his campaigners.

Presidential campaign manager Joe Biden has said that the day will be with the Democratic candidate today and that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States of America.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, originally from the Connemara Gaeltacht, said Joe Biden was now ‘on track’ to win this election and will be the next President of the United States.

“We believe that we have nothing in the way now and that we will win by evening,” said O’Malley Dillon,

O’Malley did not let Dillon threaten to stop the count with Trump and threw her back in her mouth concisely.

“Let’s be clear about one thing. If Donald Trump got his decision and stopped counting the votes right now, Vice President Joe Biden would be the next President of the United States, “said O’Malley Dillon..

Biden told his supporters that he had always been confident that the day would be with him, but President Trump claimed that he already had the victory himself, which was not true.

Biden currently has a small surplus in Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada and looks set to own Arizona. If he managed to hold on to that recovery and win those states, he would have enough college votes to be in the White House.

If Biden wins in Arizona he could be president without Pennsylvania, if he wins Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as the states that supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump is a bit ahead of Georgia in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, reassuring his supporters that the day will be his-despite the odds.

The world was on fire all night and the two candidates were on edge and it looked like we would have no official result for long days or the situation would be settled in the courts.

While Trump was unjustifiably claiming that fraud had been committed and threatening to try to stop the count in court, Biden urged the public to be patient and promised to count all votes cast for us.

“It’s not up to me or Donald Trump to say who won this election, but about the American people,” said Joe Biden but also said he had the courage to do it himself.

The count continued into the morning from Pennsylvania to Nevada, with the defeat of postal and other votes to be processed.