Joel Higuera Acosta, former member of the Tijuana Tucanes, died

Los Tucanes de Tijuana, one of the most famous regional Mexican music groups around the world, announced the unfortunate death of one of its members on December 30, 2020.

Through a statement, the group reported that Joel Higuera Acosta, who played the accordion, died of a heart attack in the city of Tijuana, Baja California.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana mourn the sensitive death of their relative, and we inform the media and the entire musician union with deep sadness and feeling the irreparable loss of our relative and former partner for more than 15 years.

They took advantage of the statement to send condolences, strength and mercy to the wife and children of their partner.

Joel Higuera shared the stage with Mario Quintero, Mario Moreno, Clemente Flores and David Servin for 15 years. The musician also served as a second voice within the group.

With Los Tucanes de Tijuana, the Mexican performed on big stages and gained fame around the world. However, after having spent years in regional Mexican music, Quintero decided to cut his work and musical relationship with him.

In an interview with First impact, the group leader stated that the reason for running to Higuera was that his problems with alcohol and drugs they were already significantly diminishing the group. Given this, the former accordionist replied to the same medium that “if he says so, only he knows why. I’m not going to talk about the rest, but he took advantage of the moment to weave a web and kick me out of the game”.

He also noted that Quintero “fell in love with money” and forgot many things. “He wanted to be the leader and keep everything,” he said.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana are known especially for their catchy lyrics and the particular intonation of regional Mexican music. Songs like “La Chona”, “El Tucanazo”, “Soy Parrandero” make thousands of fans in the world remember them for their songs.

However, From 2008 to 2019, the land that gave them their name was forbidden to sing their musical hits.

“Greetings to El Teo and his compadre El Muletas. Get up with it! ”, Said the vocalist at a concert.

This particular message would have been the cause of the group’s veto. Well it was alleged drug traffickers who had been identified by the authorities as Teodoro García Simental, the “Teo”, and Raydel López Uriarte, the “Muletas”.

Given this, the secretary of Public Security at that time, Julián Leyzaola, issued a restriction for their presentations.

In addition, they were criticized for singing narcorrido about important Mexican drug lords like Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. On this subject, the accordionist was also questioned in the interview with First impact held in 2018. He explained that:

“Tijuana is the land where the Tucanes were born musically (…) if you can’t mention, Where is the freedom of expression? Other than that, your job is your job. If someone hires me … you, I don’t know who you are, what do you do “, he emphasized

He also mentioned that he missed the big stages, but that despite this he was comfortable with the life he led. At that time, the former member of the Tijuana Tucanes was dedicated to a small music school that was called “Joel Y”.

