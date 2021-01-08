Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of lying about using her divorce money to make donations

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife, Amber Heard, of having lied about donations to non-profit associations and instead have bagged the agreement of $ 7 million of your divorce.

The actress declared that she did not want her ex-husband’s money, and after the couple’s divorce, Heard promised to split the payment between two charities: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). in English).

According to a report in the British newspaper Daily Mail, the Lawyers for the 57-year-old actor believe Heard’s gesture was completely false. It was for this reason that they spent the past year searching for association representatives and trying to find out what the 34-year-old actress actually donated.

According to the online newspaper, the ACLU refused to cooperate with the numerous subpoenas. However, he did gain access to the documents produced by the hospital. The newspaper claimed that the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital only received $ 100,000 of the promised 3.5 million.

In addition to this, hospital heads evidenced their concern over Heard’s non-payment, which even wrote a letter in June 2019. In this, The actress was asked if her “promise would not be kept.”

For its part, the newspaper stated that the interpreter’s lawyers think that the letter is “irrefutable proof” of the actress’s alleged lies.

Meanwhile, Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, did not tell the newspaper how much her client has donated to the organizations. But he insisted that the actress had every intention of completing the $ 7 million, eventually. He argued that Depp is to blame for the delay, as he has had to pay millions in his defense during the defamation case.

“Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and she intends to continue to contribute and ultimately fulfill her commitment. However, Amber has fallen behind in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her and has consequently been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp’s false accusations against her, ”Bredehoft explained to AND! News.

Depp, was described as a violent husband with his ex-wife Amber Heard by The Sun in 2018. And in November of last year he lost a libel suit against that British tabloid that, according to the judge, wrote something “substantially true.”

“The defendants have shown that what they published, in the sense that their words have as I understand it, was substantially true,” said London judge Andrew Nicol, announcing his verdict in this highly mediatic case.

The process, held in July before the High Court of London, revolved around an April 2018 headline in which The Sun he wondered how British writer JK Rowling could accept this “wife beater” in the movie Fantastic beasts.

For three weeks, the London court heard lurid stories of drug abuse, feces in the marriage bed, suspicions of infidelity and a finger severed by a bottle during a violent fight.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, assured that the phrase with which they described him, completely changed his image in Hollywood, and jeopardized his career.

Depp was “mentioned on the same level as movie mogul Harvey Weinstein,” convicted in March in the United States of sex crimes, the star’s lawyer, David Sherborne, went on to say.

Thus, sued publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its CEO, Dan wootton, to try to save his reputation.

|