Jokes on WhatsApp! How to create fake chats to prank your contacts

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A little humor always falls well in WhatsApp. If you are the jokesters of the group, there is a way to generate fake chats to make others believe that you had a revealing conversation or are already aware of the supposed best gossip of 2020. Anything goes and for that -incredibly- there is a website that it can help.

The best of this tool for WhatsApp is that you can create fake chats with all the material that the application has: photos, videos and others. You will only have to enter this link and follow these steps.

To craft your joke for WhatsAppYou will have to configure every aspect of the fake message like indexing a name, connection status, profile picture, operator, time, message, contact and more. There are a total of eight aspects that you can modify so that your joke is credible.

The platform for sending fake messages on WhatsApp

To this is added that you can edit the status of the battery, if the messages must be in doublecheck (to know if the message was sent or turn them to blue as read) and others. Finally, you will only have to download the image or take a screenshot and send the fake chat to your contacts from WhatsApp.

WHATSAPP | Wrong messages

One way to avoid sending messages in the wrong chat window of WhatsApp is using the wallpapers for certain people and groups. Fortunately, the most recent update of the application allows you to set custom backgrounds for individual contacts and groups.

You can create your own custom wallpaper with any third party photo editor like Snapseed, PhotoGrid collage maker or Canvas poster designer. You will have to follow these steps to create your wallpaper for WhatsApp.