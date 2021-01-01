Jorge Clairvoyant accused attacks by Geraldine Bazán and Sherlyn

- Advertisement -

Astrologer Jorge Clarividente will not be able to start 2021 in a good way after being assaulted in the nearby area of ​​Guadalajara, Jalisco, after a man attacked him from behind and broke his cell phone, supposedly to affect the information that has about certain characters in the middle of the show.

And it is that Jorge affirmed that he suspects that this act was premeditated and that it was a possible request from his arch-enemy Sherlyn, however now he not only suspects that the actress is solely responsible for the acts against him since he also blamed Geraldine Bazán, after revealed that he had allegedly tried to perform an act of witchcraft to affect the reputation and career of Irina Baeva, Gabriel Soto’s new partner.

It was in an interview done for the magazine TV Notes, that the astrologer stated that he is absolutely frustrated by the constant attacks that these personalities have been carried out against him and that he is now suspicious of other actors and actresses whom he allegedly affected by making their wrongdoings known:

I was here in Guadalajara where I am originally from looking for some items for tomorrow’s dinner; history repeats itself again and this already has me tired, fed up (…) It was all this year 2020 that they did not stop attacking me, now I do not know if everything that has happened to me, the assaults, the blows, come for Some of the people who send sweet Sherlyn or now I also believe that it is not only her, but Geraldine Bazán, after she revealed what she tried to send to the Russian güerita, Gabriel Soto’s girlfriend, through a work of witchcraft

And it is that he assured that his suspicion of Geraldine’s actions is based on how obsessive the actress was with her ex-partner, Gabriel Soto, since she felt so much a master with him that she tried to carry out a witchcraft job against Irina Baeva, in order for the actor to return to his old partner, which Jorge Clairvoyant said in one of his predictions:

Yes, honestly I always thought that it was only Sherlyn who does not take her finger off the line, but now I also think that it is from Geraldine. More because now people have come out to reveal that Geraldine has been obsessive with Gabriel and I saw that too and I have always said it (…) she will never surpass Gabriel Soto, I said that, that’s why she wanted him not to continue his romance with Irina, for the same reason and look now everything that has come out of her is true, so I do not doubt that they will send me to take my things

And it is that Jorge assured that the assailant reached him from behind and claimed that he had conducted interviews in which he spoke of some of the actresses already mentioned, and for that reason they threatened him that if he continued insisting, they would give him their ” anticipated gift of Kings ”.

What surprised him the most was that when he offered to hand over the money he had on him, the criminal only asked for his phone number and continued to destroy it:

Curiously, they came from behind me, it was a guy and he told me: ‘shut up, pig, stop giving interviews with Sher or Geraldine, put it down now or we’ll give you your early Three Kings Day!’ They would take away the 2,000 pesos that I had in my wallet and I still told them that the money was there, on the contrary I was surprised by what they asked me for (…) They asked for my cell phone and they immediately trampled it there in front of me, they left useless, they didn’t get tired of jumping on it and since I was left without a phone for two hours, I had to go buy another

The astrologer said that he will not stop talking about the issue because now he feels more focused than ever to continue talking about the alleged Sherlyn and Geraldine’s intentions towards his person and towards those who want to manipulate him.

