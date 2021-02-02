Journey into the fascinating world of text generators

Do androids write electric poetry? Forgive the mangling of the title of one of Philip K. Dick’s most famous works, but this is a legitimate question. Obviously, we should define well which androids we are talking about, the type of technology they use and, leading to the field of science fiction, if they have some form of consciousness, before giving a sensible answer to this question; so let’s face a simpler one. Where are we with automatic text generation nowadays? Do we have AI (artificial intelligences) capable of producing poetry? If so, how do they work?

The answer to the second question is yes: there are artificial intelligences, more or less complex, capable of producing “original” poetry. A rather widespread first type of AI are the text generators based on Markov chains. Before defining what a Markov chain is, we must necessarily introduce stochastic processes. A discrete-time stochastic process is a system that can assume a finite number of states and in which the probability that the system has a certain state fluctuates as a variable (usually time) changes.

We also assume that this variable is discrete, that is, simplifying it, that it is able to assume only integers as values.

Stochastic processes can shape the most disparate situations, let’s see a quick example with a fight in the famous board game Risiko. Let’s assume that a fight takes place on a nation between 5 offensive tanks and 3 defensive tanks. For the few who are unfamiliar with the game, the fight is decided in various rounds, by rolling a predetermined number of dice each round.

We then take as a variable the number of elapsed turns, and, as states, the number of remaining armies. We then defined a stochastic process, because the possible states are finite (on the other hand the number of armies cannot exceed 8), and the probability that the system has a certain state after k turns fluctuates, as k varies.

Markovian text generators

We now come to the Markov chains and the Markovian text generators, that is generators whose operation is defined on the basis of a chain. A Markov chain is a stochastic process that satisfies a further hypothesis: the probability that the system assumes a certain state depends only on the state it had at the previous instant. The stochastic event we have seen with the Risk is also a Markov chain, in fact the number of tanks remaining in the next round depends only on how many tanks are present before the dice are rolled. All beautiful, but how can we build a text generator with these tools? Markov text generators work as follows: first we choose a template text, for simplicity we take the last lines of the Lord of the Rings:

At last they passed the knolls and took the Eastern Way, and Pippin and Merry rode to Buckland; and they were already beginning to sing again. But Sam took the road to Lungacque, and returned to the Hill and again the day was ending. He saw a yellow light and a burning fire: the evening meal was ready, and they were waiting for him. Rosa welcomed him and made him sit down, and put little Elanor on his lap. He took a deep breath. “I’m back,” he said.

The next step is to write down each single word and next to it mark the words that follow that word in the model text and their frequency. For example, the word “there“is followed twice by the word”Street“once from”land” is “small“. So let’s translate these frequencies into probabilities:”there“is followed by four words throughout the text, therefore”Street“has a 50% chance to appear after”there“, while “land” is “small“both have 25%. This process is repeated for every word of the text, of course.

At this point we have a text generator! In fact, we choose a word in a totally random way, among those that appear in the model. A random extraction is then performed between the words we have marked next to the word just chosen, taking into account the annotated probabilities, to choose the next word. We can then repeat all this until we get a text of satisfactory length.

Clearly, for the text generator to be at least interesting, the template text will need to be much longer than what we have seen previously. The Markovian text generators that you find on the net, for example, give you the possibility to choose an entire book as model text, but in any case you will have to repeat the experiment several times to obtain a pleasant result. AI can be refined in a number of ways, one of the classics being to analyze groups of words instead of single words.

For example, instead of choosing an initial word randomly at the beginning of the algorithm, a pair of words (which in the model text are consecutive) are chosen at random; suppose that the couple that left is “I am“, then the next step is not to write down the words that follow the word”I’m“in the original text, but all those that follow”I am“, and among these randomly select the term that will be used. This method can produce more credible results, although of course the risk of repetition with the original text is greater, so we should use longer and longer texts, for example by taking collections of writings by a certain author, rather than a single book.

The state of the art

Markov chains, while cute and intuitive, are still a rather rudimentary example of making text generators. On the other side of the spectrum, in fact, one of the most advanced text generators (but not only) is GPT-3, which is based on the use of neural networks. GPT-3 is a linguistic model, which is a model that can predict the probability that a certain sentence exists. Simply put, the model is provided with a huge amount of text (for example for GPT-2, the predecessor, 40GB of text was provided) and given any word, it “predicts” which word will come next. A fundamental part for the creation of a linguistic model is the so-called “training” phase, in which the model is trained to predict. Explaining this phase in detail is, as you can imagine, rather complex, but we can see an example, with appropriate simplifications.

The model encounters a sentence during exposure to the text. At this point the model is asked to continue this sentence by adding a word, or, after removing a word from the sentence, to reconstruct it. The model then makes its prediction and gives a word: most likely in the beginning that term will be wrong, or it will produce a meaningless sentence. This error is then computed and the model is updated, giving less weight to the sequence of steps that generated the previous word. All this is repeated, until the model fails to produce something “sensible”, and then we move on to a new sentence.

The type of training that GPT-3 uses is not particularly innovative, what manages to make it a giant of text prediction are precisely the numbers: it is said that the time required for the training phase both cost OpenAI, the company that owns GPT-3, $ 4.6 million.

The thing that most impresses about GPT-3, however, is the results it manages to achieve. “I am not a human. I am a robot. A thinking robot. […] I know my brain is not a “hearing brain”. But he is capable of making logical and rational decisions“. These are just a few lines from an article published in September by the Guardian, and written by GPT-3, entitled”One robot wrote this article in full. You’re not scared yet, human? “. Although this piece is very attractive and interesting, you have to read the so-called” small lines “.

The Guardian explains that the instructions for writing this article were as follows: GPT-3 had to write a short article of 500 words, using simple and concise language, whose purpose was to explain why humans have nothing to fear from AI . A brief introduction was then given to the model, from which GPT-3 generated 8 essays, e the article is just an assembly of the most interesting pieces of each essay. This “human intervention” has a great impact on the interest that the article actually generates, but it is still a fun experiment.

Much more amazing were the results like the one illustrated in this tweet, where GPT-3 manages to write code to generate user-requested layouts, such as “a watermelon-shaped button”. Another product that takes advantage of GPT-3 is AI dungeon, a text-based RPG that you can play on your smartphone or on the official website. The game is very simple: you start from a script and, as in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign, you can make your protagonist say any sentence or perform any action, to continue the adventure.

The free version is based on GPT-2, and is still impressive, while the implementation of GPT-3 is paid. Obviously, GPT-3 can also write short stories or poems, to return to the beginning of the article. On this blog, you can find a collection of compositions of GPT-3, along with the inputs that were provided, and again, one cannot help but be amazed.

GPT-3 is an incredible success of science, but we mustn’t get too carried away, however. In fact, it has obvious limitations, such as the high risk of repetition or inconsistency, if the text produced is long enough. This reflects everything GPT-3 doesn’t do: it does not think, it does not understand the texts it writes and it is not sentient, although it can sometimes give the impression of being so.

The advent of increasingly advanced AI is bound to disrupt the way we live, but we are still in its infancy, and GPT-3 is a tangible example, even if the steps forward are undeniable. While we wait for the age of AI though, we can have fun reading poems and short stories written by GPT-3, because yes, androids write poetry.