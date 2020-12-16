Joyeux Noël? Restrictions that will apply in other European countries this Christmas…

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

With the second outbreak of the virus leaving its mark on life in Europe, restrictions in many other countries are more severe than in the past.

In the UK from 23 -27 December people will be allowed to travel around the country but only three households will be allowed to be together in one house. Eight are allowed in Scotland and people north of the border in Ireland have an extra two days (22-28 December). In the London area from today onwards hotels and restaurants will only be allowed to sell takeaways and indoor entertainment venues will be closed.

The situation in Italy is worse now than it has ever been since March and new restrictions have been introduced there. Travel between the regions is banned from January 21 to 6 and people will only be allowed to leave their home on Christmas Day, St. Stephen’s Day or New Year’s Day for work, health or emergencies. There will be a curfew from eight at night until five in the morning.

From yesterday onwards and the intense lock-up that took place from 28 November has moved slightly, the French are not required to carry a document explaining the purpose of their journey but curfews will apply from 8.00pm to 6.00am. That curfew will also take place on New Year’s Eve, a big night of celebration in France. Pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and ski resorts will be closed.

In Spain travel between the regions will be allowed from 23 December until Twelfth Day and no more than ten people from the same family will be allowed to be together for Christmas or the new year and include ten children . Regional authorities are allowed to impose stricter restrictions locally if necessary.

In the Netherlands the virus is bad and there is a severe lockout from yesterday for five weeks, 19 January. Schools, playgroups, non-essential shops, hairdressers and fitness centers will be closed and the public have been urged not to make any non-essential trips from now until March. Two visitors will be allowed to spend Christmas Day with a household.

Strict locking will be in place in Germany during Christmas from today until January 10th. As health conditions have deteriorated there and many people have died from the virus in recent weeks, schools and unnecessary shops will be closed. Four members of the family will be allowed to visit for two days from 24-26 December.

The ski resorts have been closed by the French, Italian and German authorities. They will be open from 24 December in Austria but with travel restrictions in place and hotels closed, their own people will be skiing. Swiss ski resorts are open.

Until January 15 in Moscow. restaurants and cafes must close early, and people over the age of 65 or whose health is at risk from the virus must self – secrete.

The second outbreak of the virus in Sweden is worse than the first outbreak and 1400 people have been confirmed to have died from Covid-19 there in a month. Health workers are under great pressure there and authorities have called on the army to help serve the worst-hit regions. Finland and Norway have offered any assistance they can to their neighbors but this has not yet been requested.