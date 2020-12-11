Tech NewsWeb tools

JS Audio Converter, upload any audio and change its format easily

By Brian Adam
We have talked a lot about the importance and usefulness of the different file formats that exist. This is something that stays the same in whatever type of file you are using, from images, to video and audio. In that sense, we want to present you a tool with which you can easily change the format of any audio from your browser.

Its name is JS Audio Converter and it is a page whose process to convert formats will not take more than 5 minutes.

Convert any audio to the format you want

JS Converter Audio main screen

JS Converter Audio main screen

When it comes to audio, there are dozens of different formats, each with its own properties, advantages and disadvantages. In that sense, we need to know the destination of the audio that we are handling to bring it to the correct format. Likewise, this situation in which we save a WhatsApp voice note that you probably cannot reproduce on your computer is everyday.

There are many cases in which we could require an audio format converter and the one we recommend today is very solvent. JS Audio Converter provides excellent results and the best thing is that we will need to go through installation processes. Additionally, the service is completely free, so you can use it as many times as you want.

The tool has support for MP3, WAV, OGG, AAC, M4A, M4R, FLAC, WMA, OPUS, AIFF, MMF files and many more.

JS Converter Audio interface

The process of using JS Audio Converter takes only 3 steps, the first is to drag the audio into the demarcated area. The second is to define the format to which you want to convert the audio you just uploaded. Finally, the third step is to click on the “Convert” button to start the process.

When finished, it will start downloading the result automatically and you will receive your audio in a new format. JS Converter Audio is not only a free tool with good results, but also very fast. So when you need to convert an audio, don’t hesitate to give it a visit.

To prove it, follow this link.

