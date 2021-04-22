JS Image Carver, an online app to resize images and delete objects

- Advertisement -

Resizing images is a daily and highly necessary task, especially for those who work with images for the internet. Each website has specific measures for its images according to its design and distribution. In that sense, it is always important to adapt the photos that we will use to the site where we are publishing them. In that sense, we will present you a great tool for these purposes.

This is JS Image Carver, an online editor with two very interesting functions: resizing images and deleting objects.

Resize images and delete objects in the same place

Online publishers have become very popular thanks to their ease of use and full availability. That is, it does not matter if we are not in front of our computer with the program that we always use, because with the online options, a browser and an internet connection on any computer will suffice. If you frequently need to upload images to a blog or website, you probably have to adapt it to the correct dimensions and the JS Image Carver service can help us with this.

This online application offers the possibility of resizing your images in a matter of seconds. In addition, it does it totally free and through a very simple process. In that sense, it will only take you a few seconds to resize your images, all without going through registration.

Once you enter the JS Image Carver website, the work area immediately welcomes you. There you will have an example image and two fields with numbers representing percentages. This section refers to the level of resizing that we want, in that sense, we will have to enter a percentage in the width and height to change the size.

Removing objects from images is also very simple and it will be enough to mark the element in question with the mouse. However, the site does not show a download button, so after clicking on “Resize”, you will have to save the image through the contextual menu. Thus, you will be able to resize your images in a matter of seconds, free and without registration.

To prove it, follow this link.

