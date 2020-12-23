Judge scolded Paulina Rubio and “Colate” for involving her son in marital conflicts

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Miami judge who handles the case of the custody trial between Paulina Rubio and Nicolás Vallejo Nájera, better known as “Collate”, He gave both of them tremendous scolding for having put the child in the middle of their separation conflict and for using it as a kind of promotion of the conflict between them.

Apparently, the judge did not see with good eyes the attitude of Paulina and Colate, who is the one who has especially been seen with the child on social networks, to use the child to air their problems related to their separation. It was for this reason that he decided to put a warning to both in case they use content that involves their child, since the judge considered that the identity of the minor cannot be exposed.

And it is that it is not only about social networks, but also about the media, since the presence of the media has always been exposed, so he could see his identity exposed and later his psychological integrity. So said Judge Spencer Multak at the trial conference, which was published by Gossip No Like:

The constant appearance of your son and how you introduce him in the interviews in which he appears has drawn the attention of the court and I am going to ask them to stop because they can affect him. I honestly don’t think that is going to be positive for the child and I am looking to protect their child, it is a gossip problem and they cannot let that affect their child

Both Paulina and “Colate” had already had problems with this issue, because precisely their lawyer stated that they had already He filed a complaint about Vallejo-Nájera’s behavior, as they had said before that the Spanish’s attitude was strange when he tried to take his son so that the cameras could see him. On that occasion, he said so:

It was very clear that the acts of Nicolás Vallejo-Nájera have greatly bothered the judge; the guardian had the opportunity to express how shocked and worried she was about the issue of the child’s exchange and that ‘Colate’ is always calling the press

In his statements, made for the show program Windowing, the family lawyer affirmed that the attitude of “Collate” does not correspond with that of a father who must protect the identity of his son from the media, because he is recording it to upload it to social networks and exposes it to the media:

He has to do everything possible within his means to protect the child from the media, so as not to expose him, we are seeing a ‘Collate’ who is willingly recording, willingly is exposing him intentionally against the parents plan

For his part, the Spanish driver criticized that his ex-partner has been very conflictive when responding and when making the transfer of the minor to shared custody. He was even the one who encouraged various tests to be carried out to analyze whether the singer he has a substance use problem, which revealed that he had used small amounts of cannabis, but was within legal limits.

|