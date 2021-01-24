Latest news

Judge Seamus Woulfe at hearings in February

By Brian Adam
James Woulfe's decision to attend the Oireachtas golf dinner in August has sparked controversy among Supreme Court judges.
Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe has been listed to sit on a panel with his Supreme Court colleagues next month.

This is the first time Judge Woulfe ‘s name has been listed in the Supreme Court diary since he was appointed to the post in July last year.

No cases have yet been set for him, according to the current list, but Judge Woulfe will sit on a panel of three judges who will consider appeals applications on Feb. 4. The other two judges on the panel will be Judges Donal O’Donnell and Peter Charleton.

Seamus Woulfe sparked controversy last year when he was reported to have attended the Houses of the Oireachtas Golf Club dinner in Clifden in August. His decision to attend the event sparked controversy among judges in the Supreme Court and he was asked by Chief Justice Frank Clarke to resign for the sake of the judges’ reputation.

Judge Woulfe refused to resign but agreed not to take up his duties until February.

