judgment review: the yakuza spin off remastered for the next gen

Announced last February with a surprise trailer, the remastered version of Judgment is preparing to make its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia with its usual load of style and substance. The new version of the title offers important technical improvements, which help reinforce the heady appeal of the iconic Kamurocho, the historic stage of the Yakuza series. In this sense, the new edition of Judgment can represent an excellent access point to the universe created by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, even more so considering the merits of the remastering work carried out by Toshihiro Nagoshi’s team. Ok, there is no karaoke, but there are so many things to fall in love with.

Return to Kamurocho

Raised in the alleys of Kamurocho, in a kaleidoscope of daily brutality and unexpected virtue, Takayuki Yagami seems almost the personification of the dualisms that animate the symbolic district of Yakuza, a receptacle of dazzling lights and dark shadows. Tak is a resolute and unyielding man, which is not afraid to get its hands dirty to defend what it deems right, moving with determination on the thin line between the law and the Japanese criminal underworld.

Precisely because of his strong sense of honor, the man has decided to abandon a brilliant career as a lawyer to take on the role of a detective, in the hope of obtaining a gift that is rarely granted in his environment: redemption. One of Tak’s successfully defended clients turned out to be a cold-blooded killer, and he feels he can no longer plead the cause of justice, not in a courtroom. A new wave of ferocious crimes, however, risks upsetting the delicate balance of Kamurocho: eyeless corpses abandoned around the streets, the threat of a bloody war between clans, old conflicts and new mysteries on which the shadow of an intrigue stretches. which Yagami certainly cannot ignore. Starting from these narrative premises, the developers of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they built one of the best scripts ever seen in the Yakuza universe, for what it is all intents and purposes a spin-off of the Toshihiro Nagoshi saga.

In line with the canons of his “mother series“, Judgment enchants the senses of players with a vivid insight into Japanese culture, reworked in a “pulp” key to fuel the charm of an engaging experience full of personality, which recovers the typical styles of Yakuza, enriching the formula with new “detective story” nuances.

Although not all the pieces of the creative mosaic are completely in focus (the investigative and stalking phases still appear sketchy and uninteresting), Tak Yagami’s adventure is on the whole as compelling as it is effective, with the contribution of a very close to the one seen in Yakuza 0, which allows the protagonist to use two different styles to get the better of his opponents.

Although simplified compared to the standards of the main series, even the enhancement system is functional and well thought out, also in relation to the various secondary activities offered by the vital Kamurocho, who will not fail to tempt you with a long series of pastimes and collateral assignments, with the complicity of a lively and picturesque cast. Precisely the close relationships with the various inhabitants of the neighborhood, at the center of a complementary progression mechanism, play an important role in defining the particular identity of the title as well as the characterization of the protagonist, always ready to take sides in defense of the weakest.

In essence, Judgment still remains a precious fragment of Yakuza’s videogame continuity, capable of offering hours and hours of fun to both fans of the series and newbies to Nagoshi-san’s criminal epic.

In this regard, the remastered version of the game represents an excellent opportunity to approach the saga without feeling the weight of its past, given that its nature “stand alone“does not require players to retrieve any of the chapters starring the Dragon of Dojima (a feat we highly recommend anyway). An opportunity whose value could double in the future, should Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio decide to transform Judgment in a series of its own, perhaps with the intent of preserving Yakuza’s historic action set-up after the role-playing turn of Like a Dragon (the rise of Ichiban in our review of Yakuza Like A Dragon).

Lights and shadows of a neighborhood that never sleeps

Moving on to the characteristics of this new version, the remaster of Judgment does not offer particular news on the content level, except for the addition of all DLCs released after launch (mostly packages containing bonus items and assorted trinkets) and the replacement of the pinball machine in Yagami’s office with a shiny Out Run cabinet.

On the other hand, the improvements on the technical front are numerous and immediately evident, starting with the doubling of the frame rate, which now remains firmly anchored to the threshold of 60 fps, without any noteworthy failure. Although the team has not offered specific details about the native resolution of this version, we can confirm that on PS5 the remaster shows a clear step forward in terms of texture definition and the cleanliness of the polygonal models, although some less convincing elements remain. The most significant interventions, however, concern the effects and the lighting system, revised and enhanced to give characters and scenarios a more natural and credible aspect. It must be said that the multiplication of light sources and reflections, the improvement of shaders and shadows can sometimes significantly alter the “tones“of the whole, especially if you directly compare the images of the different versions. In some moments Judgment seems to visibly move away from the darker shades of the original adventure, with the complicity of a color palette that is sometimes a little too saturated. It is worth noting that this is a consideration with a relative weight in the general picture of production, and we can assure you that the overall yield remains at more than satisfactory levels.

The news of the remaster

The list of improvements includes more generous management of the LOD (level of detail), and the almost total disappearance of the pop-in phenomena seen in the original edition (in this regard, here is the review of Judgment for PS4), especially on the standard PlayStation 4. Undoubtedly, the significant reduction in loading times is also worthy of mention, which inevitably has a positive effect on the pace of the gameplay.

Judgment is therefore back on the shelves with a good quality remaster that certainly deserves the attention of the players, although the marketing strategy chosen by SEGA has not completely convinced us. Let’s be clear: the forty euros required for the purchase are certainly justified, yet we would have appreciated if the publisher had offered the owners of the basic version more advantageous “upgrade” options. We are not necessarily talking about a free update, probably hampered by technical reasons (the saves of the two versions are not compatible), but perhaps at a discounted price for first-time buyers. Regardless of these considerations, the remaster of Judgment remains a solid and well-finished product, ready to welcome players into the jerseys of a universe as rich as it is fascinating, and to conquer them with a concert of brutality, irony and intense emotions.