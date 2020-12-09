Jurassic World Evolution Review: Dinosaurs Arrive on Switch

Jurassic Park represents a unicum both in the cinema scene and in that of fiction. Crichton’s book and, above all, the mega-production by award-winning company Universal / Steven Spielberg (with his Amblin Entertainment) has indelibly marked the imagery linked to dinosaurs of all those who, in the mid-1990s, were just kids. For those who, like myself, have always had the passion to become a paleontologist, seeing dinosaurs come to life on the big screen was a real shock that was, moreover, amplified by the program The planet of the Dinosaurs of the stainless and revolutionary Piero Angela.

From that moment every book, every documentary had to be in my personal collection, even if my concern at the time was another: not only finding a way to bring those mammoth beasts back to life thanks to the prodigies of genetic engineering, but also to to be able to tame them in some way, to control and study them. No evil plans for world conquest, I would have done it simply for science’s sake.

Born with Jurassic Park, shaped by Operation Genesis

Not being able to pursue this noble purpose for obvious reasons, our beloved videogame medium thought of giving me the opportunity to get lost in the digital management of the Mesozoic beasts. It was the year 2003 and it finally made its appearance Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis, a title that, for myself, represented the perfect expression of the concept of “time consuming” (then came World of Warcraft, but that’s another story). So you understand that when Jurassic World Evolution was announced shortly before GamesCom 2017 (and after its release in 2018), my I – a failed paleontologist – was again drawn into the vortex of addiction. Another management software with dinosaurs, however, with a respectable graphic sector, which reminded us of Genesis. I couldn’t ask for anything better. Now, two years later, the management of the Frontier returns in its final form on the Nintendo Switch. So, in addition to all the content already present in the original title, portability is also added. Busy keyboard paleontologists therefore have one more reason to enjoy Evolution. Will all that glitters be gold? Not exactly.

Our journey ends here. That of the dinosaurs, however, continues

For those who have never had the pleasure of playing Evolution, we summarize the main features of the title, reminding you that you can always read our previous review of Jurassic World Evolution. In terms of content, the original work is in no way “reduced” by this port. Jurassic World Evolution, first of all, rests entirely its raison d’etre within the narrative boundaries of the new film saga. For this, fans will find many references and familiar quotes, especially for what concerns the general design.

The main modality of the title, then, does nothing but follow the canons of the management genre, albeit obviously profiled on the needs of the particular game experience proposed. Our journey begins on Isla Matanceros, with enough budget to begin the first expansion work on what is just an outpost with a fence and research facility. Accompanied by the assistant we start the first DNA extraction and the consequent incubation of the egg that will allow us to inaugurate the new life of our theme park. From here on out management becomes more and more complex.

With the expansion, in fact, it is possible to start subsidizing expeditions around the world, in search of the fossils necessary to extract DNA and enrich the attractive offer with the cloning of new creatures, build accommodation facilities for tourists ( hotels, catastrophe shelters, souvenir shops and restaurants), erect buildings dedicated to guardians (who take care of the animals in the enclosure, looking after them, removing carcasses or filling feeders), increase the efficiency of the research center to unlock exciting new features and investment opportunities, and so on. Every aspect of the game is substantially governed and accompanied by three distinct administrative branches: Scientific Research, Entertainment and Security, each of which offers us – through specific missions – its own vision of how the park should be managed. It goes without saying that the three operational hubs have no common goal and will try in every way to capture our attention in order to receive more and more attention and subsidies. The skill therefore lies in reconciling the different needs and requests, trying to keep the growth of the enormous Mesozoic Zoo in balance as much as possible, avoiding the disasters that we have well learned about with the film franchise.

On these catastrophic occasions, or when the animals decide they have enough of electrified fences, the title allows us to remedy the crisis in person by moving to micro-management of personnel, piloting helicopters and jeeps to go directly to the site and sedate, break down or move animals.

To prevent this from happening – or at least, from happening too often – it is necessary as we said keep in balance between the three branches described just now and not only. The correct management of the ecosystem obviously passes through the care of the creatures that inhabit it. In this sense, Jurassic World Evolution proposes deep, complex and multifaceted dynamics that lead us to make sure of the parameters relating to the health of each animal, from its level of stress to its nutrition up to the ability to relate to other peers. Regarding this last profile, we can tell you that the simplistic management of animal AI that at the beginning made us turn up our noses, in these two years has been revised and enriched through corrective patches that have gone to correct and rationalize the behavior of herbivores. and carnivores, making events more multifaceted and even plausible. With our return thanks to the Complete Edition on Switch we have been able to appreciate the progress made in this sense.

The lack of humility in the face of nature that is shown here … upsets me.

However, the long main campaign does not end on Isla Matanceros. In fact, in Jurassic World Evolution we have an entire archipelago, Las Cinco Muertes, made up of ben five different islands, each with its own unique characteristics and challenges, which will unlock as we complete the challenges proposed in the adjacent islands.

The infamous Isla Nublar, for example, represents the apex of the route, a sort of demanding challenge to crown the experience gained on each previous island. Obviously, the Complete Edition includes not only all the Dinosaur Packs released so far, but also the three major expansions: Return to Jurassic Park (a nice blast from the past); Secret of Doctor Wu (a new storyline dedicated to genetic manipulation and the creation of hybrid beasts) and Claire’s Sanctuary (in which Claire Dearing takes matters into her own hands to save Isla Nublar’s dinosaurs and relocate them to a protected “sanctuary”. in which to thrive in freedom). In short, fans will be able to enjoy a highly respectable content offer.

On the other hand, as regards the control system (always a big unknown when the management genre is approached to hardware that does not include a mouse and keyboard), the full-bodied playful offer of the Frontier fits perfectly on the Nintendo hybrid controllers thanks to the excellent choices already made on the occasion of the Xbox and PS4 versions. In fact, everything can be managed without major problems through the Joy-Con. Interfaces and controls are optimized to meet the needs of the console environment, adapting entirely to the keys of the Switch controllers. The back triggers are used to zoom the frame, while the other inputs are used to intuitively recall the management menu and perform all the required actions.

If, on the other hand, you were expecting a section dedicated to the features of Nintendo Switch, unfortunately, you will be disappointed. Jurassic World Evolution, for example, does not in any way exploit the tactile feature, which would have made the park management system even more immediate and intuitive. Probably the integration with the touch screen and the restructuring of the entire system would have required an additional workload that was difficult to manage. The biggest problem with this hybrid edition, however, is not so much the fact of not having exploited the features of the console, but it concerns general optimization, definitely lacking. Mind you, the user interface is fortunately clear and easy to read and master even in handheld mode, but the best way to fully enjoy the title remains on a large screen, in the docked version (even if, however, the comparison with other consoles from the living room does not hold up due to downgrades and sporadic drops in framerate). On the go, on the small Switch screen, the resolution is compressed and lowered significantly: The result is a blurry image quality, rather poor and very annoying in the long run.

Too bad, because the trump card of this port was its ability to be usable in the palm of a hand. Instead, those who want to play it sprawling on the sofa, can always recover the console or PC versions, which are now at a much more attractive price. Also take a look at our Jurassic guide on the creatures present within Jurassic World Evolution.