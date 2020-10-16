Latest newsTop Stories

Just hum … Google will find the song you want!

By Brian Adam
This feature allows you to search for songs in 20 languages ​​on Android phones. (Photo: Google Blog)
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Silicon Valley: Google has introduced a new way to search for music on the Internet: if you want to find a particular song or pattern of music, use Google’s new feature “hum to search” Let some part (for 10 to 15 seconds) grow louder, no matter how vague it may be. Google will search for all similar melodies and songs.

Google announced this yesterday Official blog I have been It relies primarily on voice search techniques that have been further improved, especially for music and song search. That’s why this feature can be introduced in Google Voice Search under the title “Search A Song”.

In addition to humming whatever song you want to find, you can also whistle in this way, Google will still find a similar song or song.

According to the Google Blog, each song and lyrics has some unique features that can be called “fingerprints”.

The algorithm of the “Hum to Search” feature is so intelligent that it compares the “fingerprints” of your humming melody to the specific fingerprints of other melodies and songs, and similar melodies in seconds and Displays the song in “Search Results”.

Currently this feature for Apple iPhone only supports English songs, however in all other smartphones with Android this feature can find songs in 20 languages.

