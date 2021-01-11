Just (Video) Player, a new video player that offers compatibility with most formats

- Advertisement -

Playing movies and series on an Android device has a new app at your fingertips: Just (Video) Player. This player includes support for a huge number of video and audio formats: with it it will be very difficult for you not to be able to reproduce your content. And it is developed in open source.

Perhaps streaming platforms account for a good part of the reproduction of movies and series on the phone or tablet, but it is not the only way to enjoy this type of audiovisual content: upload files directly solves the inconvenience of not finding certain streaming content that we already had purchased. In Google Play Store there is a remarkable number of video players, it is a very popular type of application. And recently we have a new option that is especially committed to format compatibility.

Just (Video) Player almost guarantees that you can see your content

It has been a long time since it was difficult to watch movies and series on your mobile or tablet. Not only for the aforementioned streaming platforms, but also because the playback apps achieved bring the huge amalgam of formats to the small screen. VLC for Android is well known, for example, also players like MX Player. And Just (Video) Player comes to carve out a niche by betting on Open Source development, maximum format compatibility and audio synchronization using Bluetooth headphones.

The new player offers enormous audio and video compatibility thanks to being based on ExoPlayer, a set of open source libraries that include support for almost all popular playback formats. In fact, Just (Video) Player even supports HDR10 and HDR10 + playback if the phone screen supports it. It also offers support for Dolby Vision.

Here are the highlights of Just (Video) Player:

Supports audio on Vorbis, Opus, FLAC, ALAC, PCM / WAVE (μ-law, A-law), MP1, MP2, MP3, AMR (NB, WB), AAC (LC, ELD, HE; ​​xHE on Android 9 +), AC-3, E-AC-3, DTS, DTS-HD and TrueHD.

Supports video in H.263, H.264 AVC (Baseline Profile; Main Profile on Android 6+), H.265 HEVC, MPEG-4 SP, VP8, VP9 and AV1.

Supported file types: MP4, MOV, WebM, MKV, Ogg, MPEG-TS, MPEG-PS, and FLV.

Supports subtitles in SRT, SSA, ASS, TTML and VTT.

Includes floating window or PIP playback .

. Audio synchronization between Bluetooth headphones and the video track.

You do not need an internet connection.

Just (Video) Player is a great video player that, apart from not including ads, does not require internet connection to work: just install the application from Google Play to have a player suitable for all the content you have on your phone. It is very complete, simple to use and works as expected.