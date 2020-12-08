Kamua, change the aspect ratio of your videos with AI

At the moment we have different platforms where we can upload audiovisual material, however, each one has its own requirements. These requirements refer above all to the dimensions and orientation of the video image, so sometimes we can have a horizontal video and we need it vertically. Making this change usually damages the image, therefore, we will present you an online tool capable of changing the aspect ratio of your videos correctly.

Its name is Kamua and it is a video editor powered by Artificial Intelligence capable of cropping and applying changes in the aspect ratio of videos.

An easy way to change the aspect ratio of your videos

The aspect ratio of a video is nothing more than the ratio that exists between the height and width of the image. Each platform has its appropriate width and height values ​​that define its aspect ratio and this is what causes that we cannot upload the same video on all the social networks that we use. Therefore, the need arises for a tool capable of applying this change accurately and for this we have Kamua.

This video editor is very attractive in the first place because it works from the browser and although it is very powerful, it does not represent a greater demand for the computer.

The AutoCrop option is the protagonist if you are looking to change the aspect ratio. With the help of AI, the application is able to track each shot in order to correctly frame them in the video. Additionally, you can enjoy functions such as video deconstruction. This will allow you to upload an edited material and Kamua will take care of recognizing the takes to separate them.

In general, it is a very powerful tool that you can use for free, although the result will bring a watermark. To remove it and access other advanced functions, we will have to get the payment plan.

To prove it, follow this link.

.